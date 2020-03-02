Only eight months until the 2020 presidential election, and I’m still undecided on a candidate. Although I must admit I find Vermin Love Supreme a very intriguing candidate.
This is Vermin’s fourth run for the presidency. Previously, he has run as a Democrat, Republican, Independent, and is now registered as a Libertarian.
Vermin feels that the country must prepare for the zombie apocalypse and research time travel more extensively. If elected president, he promises to pass a law requiring people to brush their teeth.
I have absolutely no problem with any of that.
But here’s the campaign pledge that will surely earn Vermin a label as a threat to democracy: He has promised to give a free pony to every American! Obviously, Vermin is a socialist.
A local columnist wrote a recent article in which he decried Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders and his socialist leanings. The writer reasoned that a socialist naturally has some appeal because “A third of the country will always overtly want free crap ...”
This could be true since I read a report in Time magazine that a man recently stole 600 rolls of toilet paper at knife point. The only possible explanation I can think of for the theft of such unusual loot is that people not only want free crap, they even want free toilet paper to clean it up.
And, regarding Vermin Love Supreme, there will be a lot of free crap in the streets of America if we elect a president who gives away 300 million ponies!
According to the local column, Bernie’s not the only liberal tossing out free crap to the over 100 million Americans who want it. The writer went on to propose that “... every other Democrat running wants the benefits of tossing free crap to voting blocks.”
Gee, I don’t know, I’ve lost track of how many Democrats are running in the primary, but that sure sounds like a lot of crap to me!
The writer further extended his “crap” metaphor by offering this dire warning to voters: “... socialism is a cow pie of consequences.”
Whew! I don’t know if Bernie Sanders realizes it, but he sure stepped into it with this socialism thing.
Now don’t get me wrong. I am not criticizing the article. I think the columnist is a very good writer, and I read all his stuff. It’s just that when I research socialism, I can’t find any reference to “free crap.”
One definition of socialism is “a political, social and economic philosophy encompassing a range of economic and social systems characterized by social ownership of the means of production and workers' self-management of enterprises, including the political theories and movements associated with such systems.”
Perhaps that means giving people “free crap,” I just don’t know.
One thing I do know is that if Bernie Sanders is selected as the Democratic candidate for president, pundits will attempt to bill it as a match of polar opposites.
On one side you would have a dastardly socialist ready to send out free crap to 100 million people. Amazon shipping will have a real mess on its hands if that happens!
And “In the red corner!” is his opponent — Donald J. Trump, a plutocratic, autocratic socialist.
A plutocracy is government by the rich. Plutocrats rule outside the normal moral or political systems. Thus, Trump and his cronies’ overriding goal is to continue to enrich themselves. For example, Trump’s only apparent coronavirus concern is how it affects the stock market.
An autocrat is a person who rules with absolute power and, generally, for entirely selfish reasons.
Surely most reasonable people can see that both descriptions fit Trump to a T. But what may surprise some people is that Trump is just as much a socialist as Bernie Sanders is, the only difference being the “free crap” that each man hands out.
Bernie Sanders seemingly intends to provide opportunities for the average Joe to be able to afford higher education, to have access to affordable medical care, to retain employees’ labor rights, you know, crap like that.
Trump, on the other hand, provides “free crap” to himself, his wealthy supporters, and his political base. Stuff like huge corporate tax cuts, free passes for industry to pollute the environment, agricultural bailouts to compensate for Trump’s trade war fiasco, and pardons for white-collar crimes.
Conservatives cringe at the very thought of Bernie’s brand of socialism. Yet, the feeling is mutual. Sanders’ supporters “ ... disdain the bank bailouts, the corporate subsidies, and the massive government jobs program that is the military-industrial complex.”
Sanders himself points out that while average Americans lost their jobs, homes, and life savings during the Great Recession, “Wall Street became big-government socialists and begged for the largest federal bailout in American history — over $1 trillion from the Treasury and even more from the Federal Reserve. But it’s not just Wall Street that loves socialism — when it works for them. It is the norm across the entire corporate world.”
So you see if Bernie Sanders does go head-to-head with Donald Trump for the presidency, the choices may not be so radically different after all. It pretty much boils down to who do you want the “free crap” to go to.
I am not necessarily a Sanders supporter, but I do think it's unfair to automatically label one type of socialism cataclysmic and another type perfectly acceptable.
After all, “free crap” by any other name would smell as ... bad.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.