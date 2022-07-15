Like everyone else in the past few weeks, I have watched, read and thought about the Dobbs decision made by SCOTUS. Trent Clark’s recent column in the ISJ and an interview on NPR with an OB/GYN, Dr. Christine Francis, prompted my desire to weigh in on the topic. She said a couple of insightful things that have stuck in my mind. The first aspect of the interview clearly apparent to me was that Dr. Francis was pro-life and the interviewer was pro-choice. It made for an interesting exchange.
Polite and professional but they certainly did not agree on much.
Dr. Francis tried to make the distinction that there is a difference between “elective abortions” and medically necessary procedures to save the life of the mother. She used the example of an ectopic pregnancy where a procedure known as a dissection and curettage is performed. She was emphatic that these life-saving measures performed by a qualified MD were still going to be available to women everywhere. What she was objecting to was the elective procedures done purely for convenience or maybe even gender selection of the fetus. Her quote was: “The only result of an elective abortion is a dead baby.” Harsh sounding, I know. She called for more medical and social support for women who are pregnant in an effort to improve our country’s maternal mortality rates to that of other countries where abortion is completely and totally illegal with no exceptions offered. She offered no source check for this surprising fact, so I’ll have to take her at her word.
I coupled her comments with the biology lesson from my friend Trent and came up with one question I would like us to come to a consensus on; then maybe states can move toward the solution best for their constituents and culture. That being: “when does life begin?”
I do not claim original ownership of this question. But so far, in my study of the recent SCOTUS decision, I have not heard it discussed much. It is not novel but is inscrutable. I feel it is the foundation for all other discussion moving forward.
We know from genetics textbooks that each contribution of sperm and egg contains half of the necessary DNA to make a human being. Once those two gametes are introduced to each other and combine, cell division starts immediately in a process called mitosis. Two cells become four, then four become eight and so on and so on. Now we have a separate entity of a complete DNA profile that could even be used in crime investigations for identification. By the “morning after” of such an event, there are literally thousands upon thousands of cells being created at the orders of the genetic blueprint. To me, that is how and when life begins. The detection of a fetal heartbeat can be viewed as an unreliable argument as that is dependent on the method used for detecting those four tiny chambers pumping away rapidly. It is much like saying that if I am in the other room, where you cannot see, smell or hear me, then I do not exist.
I readily acknowledge that everything I have just described has and is happening before many women even realize they are pregnant. I do not intend to interject religious dogma or values into this conversation. I want to stick with “just the facts”.
I have never been in the shoes to decide whether or not to consider an abortion, therefore, please do not take my comments as judgmental. All I am asking is that my question of “when does life begin?” be brought to the table of discussion. Maybe this will help in arriving at a fair and compassionate solution for all. A decision that no doubt has other socially driven factors not discussed here in this column. I would like to see abortion not used as a medical fix for what may be a social problem. Godspeed to each state legislature that will grapple with this topic next session, including our own Idaho elected officials. I don't envy your responsibility!
I will close with the statement that I am satisfied with the fact that the SCOTUS decision returns the power for this decision to the states. I think the founding fathers would prefer it that way. That follows and aligns with their feelings of avoiding heavy federal government power, something that many of us have felt strongly about on other recent issues.
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.