I had a long telephone conversation with a social-distanced friend yesterday. Like me, he hasn't been out on a bicycle, dirt bike or any other form of trail conveyance in a few weeks. Unlike me, he lives in suburbia, where self-quarantine isn't nearly as tolerable as it is up at the Hackworth llama, motorcycle and guitar ranch.
Also unlike me he's been temporarily furloughed from his job.
My job is retirement, and the only likely furlough from that is the one that ends with the slow walk and sad singing. My friend will eventually return to work, but I know that he's really feeling the stress of how to support his family right now. In that, he's far from alone.
One of the things he brought up during our call was his lack of faith in the media, and his feeling that much of the media, right and left, have become advocates for various points of view rather than neutral conveyors of information. “It's like they don't think any of us are capable of thinking for ourselves.”
Amen, my brother. Amen.
The friend in question is an executive at a multinational corporation. He's a very nice guy who's well-educated, successful and exceptionally smart. He's politically a bit right of center but otherwise about as far from out where the buses don't run as you can get.
When people like me lose faith in the media, it's an anecdote. When people like him lose faith in the media, it's a bellwether.
It's no secret that I think most major media coverage of our current crisis has been poor. Part of this is rooted in the media's need to sensationalize and part of it is lack of comprehension of technically challenging issues. It's not a new problem; it's just not a great time for it to be front and center.
The one thing that I think most of the media does relatively well is politics. Most political issues are not too difficult for journalists to understand and dissect. It's much easier to determine if a political figure is telling the truth or has changed positions than it is to get to the bottom of a scientific or technical issue. I do think there is a modest left-wing bias in much of the main stream media, but that bias is overshadowed by just plain ignorance when the reporting strays very far from the realm of politics.
Credentials do not equal competence. Their are a lot of bright people out there who are very knowledgeable in areas outside of whatever formal training they've had. As far as I'm concerned, what you bring to the table is far more important than your pedigree. So when it comes to reporters, I'm willing to give them the benefit of doubt. You can do good reporting on COVID-19 without being a statistician or an epidemiologist or an economist.
Can and do, however, are different things. At best, the majority of the mainstream media's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been vacuous sensationalism. At worst, it's been advocating for actions that I fear may ultimately be catastrophic.
Early in the COVID-19 crisis, the media was pushing a narrative that 2.2 million people could die in the United States. This comes straight from a headline in the New York Times and the author has no formal training in statistics or modeling (unless degrees in law and Arabic count).
The Times writer got the number from a study done by Imperial College in the United Kingdom. I'll leave aside the many criticisms shared by those who do have some expertise in relevant areas of the study's methodology for the time being and focus instead on the original authors own assumptions.
The number of 2.2 million dead was an upper limit that assumed absolutely no response by either U.S. authorities or citizens, something that was not only patently absurd but demonstrably untrue at the time of the Times story.
This Times piece, as far as I'm concerned, is the equivalent of clickbait. And its author needs to consider not mentioning his Pulitzer Prizes in his byline for a while. No rational person with any expertise in relevant fields thought that we were going to lose 2.2 million Americans to coronavirus. Yet this figure was used to pressure our leaders into a course of action, extreme social distancing, that while certain to contain the spread of the pandemic may ultimately prove disastrous to the health of our economy.
Not, mind you, that I'm letting the portion of the media that thinks this is all a hoax off the hook. They're wrong, too. This is a serious pandemic situation. A lot of people are getting sick and some of them are dying. This is very serious business and all you have to do is look around to see that's true. That's why it's so important to get our response to it right.
The media is already backpedaling on their most sensational estimates of COVID-19 mortality. But it's probably too late for them to rescue their credibility. I just hope that any well-deserved lack of faith in the media does not morph into a more general, widespread and undeserved distrust of science and medicine.
If so we may have even a worse pandemic on our hands than we do now. One that may well result in the death of actual expertise.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog: “Howlin' at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251.