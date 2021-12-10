Journal entry, Dec. 7, 2021: It has been 80 years since Pearl Harbor. It was to my parents’ generation what the assassination of President John F. Kennedy or 9/11 became to succeeding generations. It happened on a Sunday. The surprise attack, which led to the U.S. entering World War II, killed some 2,400 Americans and wounded 1,700 more. The U.S. lost nearly 20 ships and 300 airplanes. Half of the casualties were on the USS Arizona, which remains sunk with its crew and is still leaking oil.
My parents never forgot that day and remembered what they did that quiet Sunday when the news broke. My mother thought it was another radio broadcast by Orson Welles, reminiscent of his famous radio show, “The War of the Worlds,” dramatizing an attack by Martians on the Earth. Many Americans listening believed the attack was real and panicked. The future director of “Citizen Kane” became famous overnight. Of course, the attack on Pearl Harbor was not a radio show but was instead very real.
Some historians question why President Franklin Roosevelt didn’t know the attack was imminent. Perhaps it was because all the focus was on the war in Europe. American hero Charles Lindbergh led an anti-war movement to keep the U.S. neutral. There is a story that Winston Churchill, after the English broke the Japanese code, knew about the pending attack and also knew that after it happened, the United States would enter the war. It would be the beginning of the end.
With war declared, my father and his brothers enlisted in the Navy. Father was stationed in Hawaii, looking like a young Montgomery Clift in his sailor uniform. When a friend who had served in the Navy saw his photo, he noticed a post office cancellation mark on his left sleeve beneath an eagle with wings unfurled and told me my father, Thomas Corrigan, was a Seaman Third Class who had worked for the Navy postal service.
It made sense, since he eventually worked for the United States Postal Service all his life and was part of the team that developed the ZIP code.
Many joked that my dad had it easy, delivering mail and chasing Hawaiian girls during the war, while his brother, Emmett, served on a minesweeper, a dangerous assignment. Another serviceman pointed out, however, that my father had served, and that was the only important detail. Had not President Harry Truman ordered the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki — controversial, of course — Truman may have ordered an invasion of the Japanese islands resulting in thousands killed on both sides.
I have never attended the Pearl Harbor ceremony, but I have seen the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C. It is impressive, and I urge people to see it. Sen. Bob Dole, who died recently, helped get the memorial built and was a frequent visitor, greeting tourists, including military veterans. There seems to be a certain camaraderie among military veterans.
I have never served in the military. I remember the induction center and the physical, vividly — so many young men in shorts walking through a line of waiting doctors, the exam brief and cursory. There was an older officer stamping each paper I-A, occasionally muttering “cannon fodder.” My asthma kept me out and I was declared I-Y, which meant that I would be called only if there was a dire emergency. I recall going to many “reject stations,” a handsome soldier resembling Burt Lancaster or Kirk Douglas behind each desk, fingering my paper with a slight disdain before stamping it.
“Unfit for military service, sir. Take this to the final exit station.”
Had I been accepted, I would’ve joined the Navy, a family tradition. Regarding ceremonies honoring the living and the dead who served in the military, President Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg said it best: “It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.”
Indeed.
