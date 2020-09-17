"It may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CBS." — Les Moonves, former CBS CEO, on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Recently, in response to a discussion on social media, I shared an article about the presidential election of 1876. That election took place in a polarized climate not unlike that of today. It also produced a contested outcome and a crisis. The so-called “Compromise of 1877” was an arrangement brokered in Congress that awarded enough Electoral College votes to Republican Rutherford B. Hayes to secure his victory, in exchange for a promise that he would then withdraw federal troops from the South — an action which precipitated the end of the Reconstruction Era.
A growing concern among many Americans is that President Donald Trump will not willingly leave office should he lose the election in November. This is not, in my opinion, a completely unreasonable concern. Trump is insisting that the only way he can lose is if the upcoming election is rigged while doing everything that he can to sew chaos and disarray in its path. He's also actively encouraged insurrection should the outcome not go his way.
That's the reason I could never support Trump. Even though I think that much of his opposition is, in many ways, as bad as he is, Trump is a completely self-centered huckster without any convictions other than survival. I doubt that Trump is ever concerned with anything other than the next few hours.
The one thing I'm sure that Trump is concerned about beyond the next few hours are his odds of staying out of jail if he loses in November. Because the prospects for that aren't too good. Hence his insistence on staying in office until he dies.
Now this is about the time each week where people on the left who read this column start thinking that because I've just bashed Trump, again, that I've come to my senses.
Not so fast. I'll let you down, as usual. Just be patient.
My disdain for both the far left and the far fight in this country is no secret. It may not always be exactly an equal proposition, but it's frequently darned close.
The right has abandoned every principle they once stood for, at least ostensibly, to support a succession of strong candidates for worst person in the world. Any principle they once had that stood in the way of winning elections and gaining conservative judges has been betrayed or forgotten. The list includes science, morality, regard for the law, decency and family values.
I'm intrigued about the concept from the right of creating a society guided by high moral values with leaders who have none. With me, that's a tough sell.
The left, in the meantime, has been busy promoting expensive social engineering that's based on questionable premises, tenuous legal reasoning and poor social science. Most of the landmark achievements pushed by left in the past half-century — the Civil Rights Act, Affirmative Action, welfare and many environmental initiatives — have simply not produced the predicted or desired results.
Did they push the boundaries of legal precedent and decorum? Create cultures of entitlement? Make life difficult for many small businesses? Pave the road that Donald Trump is now using for his own means? Yes, yes, yes and yes.
But vessels of demonstrable social progress? No.
Explain to me, for instance, how Affirmative Action did enough good to justify the widespread entitlement and resentment that it spawned. If we are serious about positively addressing the plight of the underrepresented in this country we don't need guaranteed outcomes on the back end, we need guaranteed access to a good education on the front end — beginning at preschool. But investing on the input side of the social equation is far more difficult than waving a magic wand on the output side and ensuring outcomes that are not based on useful merit.
I also dare anyone to tell me that racism, sexism and xenophobia are not real problems. They are. But you are not fixing any of them along our current trajectory.
Magical thinking on complex issues spans the ideological spectrum in our society. The lack of regard for truth and embrace of hypocrisy on the left and right in this country is breathtaking.
The left posits that we should, sans evidence, “believe women” when it's Brett Kavanaugh or Donald Trump in the hot seat, but not when it's Bill Clinton or Joe Biden. The right is all about law and order until it's Donald Trump disregarding it. The left thinks that occupying and defacing federal and state building is fine, but only when it's Black Lives Matter and not Ammon Bundy. Just change the order of a few terms in the preceding sentence for the view from the right.
I could go on and on in this vein, but I won't. All I'll say in concluding this portion of my diatribe is this: A pox on both of your houses. Many of us would like to vote all of you off the island.
I think that something like this may actually be the “Compromise of 2020.” I suspect that most of middle America is beyond tired of the noise, amplified by the media, coming from the left and the right.
A reckoning may be coming. Just not the one that the knuckleheads out there are spoiling for.
Most people who build businesses, who create art, science or technology, who make the world a better place by doing the thousands of little things every day that matter, are far too busy to block traffic and occupy autonomous zones or to break doors in order to invade legislative sessions. They just don't have the time for it.
Most of these people don't pay much attention to CNN, MSNBC or FOX either. If they do have time to read they're smart enough to consider several sources when evaluating news. And they are not inclined to embrace misinformation from either the left or the right.
Here's a possible harbinger of things to come. Ratings are plunging for much of the media. Given that, I think that it's not out of line to assume that busy people are tired of being fussed at every time they take a little free time to tune into a ballgame or watch a concert — no matter the message.
You don't get a political or social screed from the checker at the supermarket, so why should you get one with any other service that you pay for? Everyone has all of the freedom in the world to express their views on their own time, but not on mine. Especially not on my dime.
There may well be some considerable social upheaval in a few months. But when it's over, I think that none of those currently clamoring for a fight will be happy with the outcome. The majority of people in this country may be too busy for much nonsense, but if you force the issue by bringing it their doorsteps, watch out.
If push does come to shove, the outcome will very likely come down to numbers. That doesn't favor the knuckleheads at either end of the political spectrum. It doesn't bode well for much of the contemporary media either. I think that most of us are beyond tired of division being encouraged by the media as a source of profit.
So all of you on the left and right spoiling for a fight, you might just get what you want. Personally I'd like to grant your wish right now, just somewhere far away so that the rest of us can get on with our business of just doing the best that we can.
Be that as it may, if your intent is to foist your BS on the rest of us by bringing your fight to our front doors, you'd best bring some game too. Because the numbers are on our side.
And most of us don't much like any of you.
