I recently re-posted a comment from Mike Rowe, of the TV show "Dirty Jobs," concerning an article in the Wall Street Journal, "'Financially Hobbled for Life': The Elite Master's Degrees That Don't Pay Off." If you have not read this article, it's worth 10 minutes of your life.
Mr. Rowe is a well-known, well-liked and very articulate advocate for increased vocational education as an alternative to college. I don't disagree with anything that Mr. Rowe has to say on this topic. I think that more students should consider a vocational track. They'd spend a lot less time in school, rack up way less school-related debt and find plenty of jobs waiting.
A few years before I retired, the university I was with got in trouble with the federal government over very high student loan default rates. I remember asking a colleague, “What's the difference between us and any of the miserable for-profit outfits out there, anymore?” Neither of us could come up with a particularly satisfying answer to that.
Many say that students, who are young adults, should have to live with the consequences of their poor financial aid and degree choices without any assistance from others. They should have known better. And whether they did or not, they've got it coming.
Maybe. In some cases, certainly. You rack up a quarter of a million dollars of student debt in a field where the average salary, if you can find a job, is less than $50,000 a year, that's mostly on you. A linear algebra class to help you comprehend compound interest and amortization tables would have been a great benefit.
But, as in many things, there exists a large gray area between the black and the white. Colleges have a vested interest in selling students degrees, even advanced degrees, in fields that have rarely been found along the road to financial stability for graduates. The last time I checked there weren't a lot of jobs for roughly 75 percent of the degree recipients that most colleges produce. But that hasn't done a thing to discourage colleges from offering those degrees or recruiting students into those programs.
Study after study has shown that the biggest growth in colleges and universities in the last several decades is in the administrative ranks. College administrators used to be mostly regular college faculty who took a reduction in teaching and research to take on administrative functions. These days there's an entire class of professional administrators — some of whom have never even seen the inside of a college classroom.
College administrators are typically well compensated, much more so that faculty or professional staff. And all that's required to keep a pretty sweet deal intact is a steady stream of students to fill seats.
Some of the best advice I ever got in college was from professors who took the time to sit down with me and consider my future earnings potential versus the time and money that it would take me to get through school. I was in a good place as an undergraduate because college was a lot cheaper back in the 1970s and ’80s and I'd saved enough money to cover school.
Later, as a graduate student, I got paid as a teaching and research assistant. I didn't have a lot of debt when I was finished with my master's degree.
One of the reasons that I chose not to pursue a doctorate (cranial density aside) was that I ran the numbers and they just didn't stack up in my favor. I was 36 at the time and wanted to retire when I was 60. That wasn't going to be likely if I stayed in school another three or four years and then started doing postdocs. Physics is a great field, but the competition at the doctoral level for positions is brutal.
The difference between then and now is that my advisors and the administrators I dealt with were all square with me. Nobody blew any smoke up my fanny. They all encouraged me to go as far as I could, but they understood and supported my choices. I don't know where I might be now if they had not.
Young people of normal college age are in transition. It's a daunting time. You are trying to put some distance between you, your parents and your youthful friends and forge an adult identity of your own. During this time, you are looking around for people besides your parents to trust — especially on matters as consequential as career choices.
Every college financial aid officer knows this, too — and uses it to their advantage. I've had students tell me over and over that they were told to borrow the maximum that they could and worry about paying it back later. And heaven help you if you, as a faculty member trying to help a student make informed choices, step in front of the financial aid freight train.
One time I had a student sitting in my office that I was trying to recruit into physics. He is in his early 20s and married with a family. He'd been encouraged to borrow heavily — something I had no trouble believing since many others of my acquaintance have received the same advice. But he trusted the rosy estimates he'd been sold on the other side of the quad. And in the end I got a phone call suggesting that since I was not a financial expert I should “stay in my lane.”
You know what? The person who made that call was right. I'm not a financial expert. But I am pretty good with numbers. And it's not particularly difficult to see that there is almost no way on earth that you can pay back what amounts to a mortgage on a pretty nice house, on top of the mortgage on your real house (and other expenses), with a $40,000 a year job. Especially as a sole household earner.
The reason that I'm not for student loan forgiveness is that it ignores the problem of why students rack up so much debt going to college in the first place. Do many of these students make poor choices? Yes, they do. But they sure don't lack for professional help and encouragement in doing so along the way.
Modern higher education, in my opinion, has become less about education and more of a mechanism of wealth transfer from young, vulnerable students to college administrators. I don't expect a ton of financial acumen from kids in college. I do expect it from professional advisers. And the fact that young people can't trust advisers in higher education not to con them to pad their own salaries is a shameful indictment.
You want me to support financial aid forgiveness? Start with clipping some of these con artists with college office space.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.