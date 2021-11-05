Republican wins in Virginia prompted Politico magazine to run the headline “The Culture War Still Works.” But newly elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin vows that war is ending.
"We will teach all history, the good and the bad," he promised, to include passage of the landmark U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964, often called the single most important law of the 20th century.
President John F. Kennedy’s civil rights bill was opposed by conservatives who feared it criminalized only racial discrimination. “Such elevation of a few rights over all others will only pit Americans against each other,” observed Ezra Taft Benson, an Eisenhower cabinet conservative.
But the final version of the law turned out less “political” and more substantive, a fact that is becoming apparent with each new Supreme Court review.
In 2008, the Supreme Court’s Heller decision recognized that the Second Amendment spells out a right to self-defense with a firearm. The city of Chicago defiantly kept a ban on handguns, setting up a 2010 McDonald v. Chicago ruling reaching “the unavoidable conclusion that the Civil Rights Act ... aimed to protect ‘the constitutional right to bear arms’ and not simply to prohibit discrimination.”
Originalists on the Supreme Court have proven conservative fears unfounded. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is now what defends the Second Amendment from being trampled by states, counties, cities, sewer, library or recreation districts, or any other government in existence, now or in the future.
But overreaching gun control wasn’t what drove passage of a strong Civil Rights Act. Like Chicago, entire state governments refused to respect a Constitutional right: in their case, the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee that all citizens deserve “equal protection of the law.”
These states openly contradicted the Declaration of Independence’s self-evident claim that all men are created equal. Instead, they grouped human beings by skin color, assigning separate dining areas, public restrooms, seats on buses and even drinking fountains. The criminal code itself seemed to have separate sections based on the race of the accused.
Because of these rebelling states, in 1956 the Republican Party adopted the following platform plank:
“We hold that the major world issue today is whether Government shall be the servant or the master of men. We hold that the Bill of Rights is the sacred foundation of personal liberty. That men are created equal needs no affirmation, but all must have protection of their civil rights under the law.”
Pushing this language was Ohio Congressman Bill McCulloch, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. A fiscal conservative, he consistently opposed Kennedy and Johnson administration expansions of government. But he was from a family of pre-Civil War abolitionists, and had sponsored several strong civil rights bills, none of which Southern Democrats would allow to be considered.
When Lyndon Johnson sent a draft Civil Rights Act to the Capitol, he knew he didn’t have Democrat votes to bring it up. He needed McCulloch. The Ohio Republican agreed on two conditions: 1) both parties would get credit, and 2) Johnson wouldn’t cave to a weaker bill in the Senate.
This last request was difficult. To overcome Senate filibusters, most civil rights bills had to be gutted. McCulloch’s demand meant Johnson needed Republican Senators. He asked Minority Leader C. Everett Dirksen to win over Republicans by “tightening and simplifying the language without weakening it.” Dirksen delivered. On the vote to end the filibuster, 21 Democrats voted “no,” but Dirksen lost only six Republicans. In a historic moment of bipartisan unity, a powerful and clear Civil Rights Act passed.
In 1964, African Americans made up a mere 0.2 percent of Idaho’s population. The anti-Communist John Birch Society membership reached an Idaho highpoint 40 times larger. The society was vigorously opposed to a federal Civil Rights Act. They remain so to this day.
And yet, both Idaho congressmen and both Idaho senators voted for Dirksen’s straightforward compromise, not because it was good Idaho politics, but because the Constitution demanded it.
Those who want to prolong America’s culture war have to skip over this chapter of history.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is a member of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism and has served on the Idaho Humanities Council.