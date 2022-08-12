I should make it clear, before discussing the 8/4/22 meeting of the Pocatello City Council, that I know none of the council members personally, nor do I know the mayor, nor any member of the police or fire department. I know what I read in the ISJ about city government, and I’ve watched the videos of the 7/7/22, 7/21/22 budget meetings, the 7/21/22 regular meeting, and the live broadcast of the meeting on Thursday, 8/4/22.
As everyone knows, the City Council, on some budget issues, is split into two factions, with three members (Bray, Ortega and Stevens) constituting a faction that has frequently challenged the views of the mayor and the other three members of the Council. For the rest of this column, I’ll refer to Bray, Ortega and Stevens as TTM (The Three Musketeers).
What I didn’t realize until Thursday’s meeting, was just how intense the hostility between TTM and the mayor and other members of the council could become. Finger-pointing, raised voices, interruptions, accusations: all testified to a mutual animosity that no one made any effort to conceal. That enmity, I gather, has been building up for some time.
The spark that ignited open conflict on Thursday was the motion to censure council member Bray for remarks he had made during a budget meeting on July 7. All council members except TTM spoke in favor of the censure motion, as did the mayor. Bray did not attend the meeting, but his statement in opposition to censure was read. The remaining members of TTM were present and made strong statements supporting Bray.
It’s worth noting that the censure itself was part two of the motion; part one was a series of “whereas” statements that asserted Pocatello’s welcoming attitude to all potential residents. That two-part structure was little more than a cheap trick to make a “No” vote seem to be a rejection of the city’s welcoming pledge. TTM tried to separate the motion into two motions, but they were voted down.
The accusation directed at Bray was that he had made a racist remark when, during that 7/21 budget session, the issue of how many police officers Pocatello needed was under discussion. The police department has made a request for two new officers. Bray suggested that perhaps that was too many. Police Chief Shei was there to support his department’s request, and pointed out that Pocatello only had a ratio of 1.6 officers per 1,000 population, while the national average was 2.0 or 2.1 officers per 1,000. Bray responded that Pocatello’s ratio had always been lower than the national average, and that the department has always been very efficient and effective, and then remarked that “we’re not as diverse a community as some,” implying that Pocatello didn’t really need as many officers as the national average ratio would give us, in part because we are a community that has far less diversity than does a typical big city. The remark was little more than a parenthetical aside, and there was no reaction to it from any council member, either immediately, or later in the meeting.
Yet some people, on the council and in the community, eventually took offense at the remark, apparently interpreting it as having racist overtones. Two gentlemen from the local chapter of the NAACP made that charge at the meeting on 7/21/22, at which point the mayor apologized, apparently on behalf of the council, as well as for his own failure to notice what the remark implied. Subsequently, the police and firemen unions called for Bray’s resignation, the council decided to move to censure Bray, and now a petition to recall all three of TTM is circulating.
For someone with a heightened sensitivity to racism, Bray’s remark could be interpreted as racist. But anyone who considers the circumstances of the remark, or knows Bray personally, would reject that interpretation. Bray was not speaking of “diversity” primarily in racial terms. He has affirmed this, insisting that he meant the word to refer to a spectrum of human differences, including ethnicity, national origin, education, sexual preference, wealth, religious beliefs, political affiliations, health status, occupation, etc.
He meant to point to the human habit of making “us/them” distinctions, which can lead not just to discrimination, but to trouble of the sort that police might have to deal with. (If you doubt that humans have this innate tendency, read the works of Henri Tajfel, who experimentally confirmed it.)
If Bray had meant to refer only to racial diversity, would he have cited what happened in on these budgeting issues Pocatello a few years ago, when a large number of Muslim students attended ISU? Many Pocatellans resented and attacked those students, not because of the racial diversity they created; but because they flaunted their wealth and were conspicuously non-Christians.
Furthermore, Bray never deplored diversity, or said that Pocatello shouldn’t become more diverse. He simply assumed that Pocatello’s comparative lack of diversity was a relevant factor in determining just how big its police force needed to be.
It seems to me that the real impetus to censure Bray didn’t come from a mistaken interpretation of Bray’s remark; it came from the mayor and his allies’ hope that they could get away with stigmatizing a member of TTM. The censure was not a righteous response to a racist slur, it was an angry retaliation for TTM’s refusal to see budget issues the way the rest of the council wanted them to.
My hypothesis regarding the source of that anger is that Blad has been mayor for more than 12 years, and it’s likely that he has appointed most of the heads of departments in the Pocatello city government. Those heads are probably his friends, if not his cronies, and Blad chooses to give those departments pretty much whatever they want.
TTM does not share the mayor’s attitude. They are fiscal watchdogs, who believe that leaner times may be ahead, and think it their duty to ensure that Pocatello spends its money wisely. They scrutinize budget requests from the departments, and ask whether increased personnel are really necessary.
That attitude angers the department heads, the mayor, and those council members who side with the mayor. Consequently, the council splits into warring factions on these budgeting issues, bad feelings escalate, public attacks are made, and the embarrassing spectacle of Thursday’s meeting is the result.
A final note: in her ISJ column of 8/9/22, Heather Disselkoen exposes what she calls the “arrogance and ethnocentric blindness” of some of the “whereas” clauses of the resolution that precede the censure of Mr. Bray. I recommend that you read her column; it’s a well-informed and critical take on this whole travesty.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.