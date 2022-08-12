Leonard Hitchcock

Leonard Hitchcock

I should make it clear, before discussing the 8/4/22 meeting of the Pocatello City Council, that I know none of the council members personally, nor do I know the mayor, nor any member of the police or fire department. I know what I read in the ISJ about city government, and I’ve watched the videos of the 7/7/22, 7/21/22 budget meetings, the 7/21/22 regular meeting, and the live broadcast of the meeting on Thursday, 8/4/22.

As everyone knows, the City Council, on some budget issues, is split into two factions, with three members (Bray, Ortega and Stevens) constituting a faction that has frequently challenged the views of the mayor and the other three members of the Council. For the rest of this column, I’ll refer to Bray, Ortega and Stevens as TTM (The Three Musketeers).

Recommended for you