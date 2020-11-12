I am glad that Joe Biden won the election, and I sincerely believe he is the right president for this extraordinary time of challenge and transition. Past celebrated presidents like Lincoln, FDR and Kennedy arrived at a time when foundations were shifting and crises dominated daily existence. The coronavirus alone will create future dangers and inconveniences. Who wants to be locked down again? And we still have an economy under siege.
For those who supported President Donald Trump, I understand that feeling of loss and even despair. I hope those individuals can take Joe Biden’s recent conciliatory speech to heart or revisit what John McCain said in 2008 when he lost to Barack Obama, giving a heartfelt concession speech of support for his onetime rival — now his president.
I can recall my shock when George W. Bush was re-elected, even after what I considered to be the disastrous invasion of Iraq. My students generally supported Bush, and though I tried not to share or push my politics with classes, many students were aware that my world had changed.
In a democracy, sometimes your candidate doesn’t win.
I felt another huge but delightful surprise when, in 2008, Barack Obama was not only elected, but elected early. I had gone to the democratic headquarters, though it wasn’t filled yet with people to watch the returns. John Purce waited there, a venerated African American citizen of Pocatello. Suddenly, there it was: Barack Obama was declared the winner. John Purce was visibly moved.
“I never thought I would live to see this day,” he said, “a black president.”
Neither did I. A few friends went to Obama’s inauguration, and despite the terrible freeze that January, they came back inspired. Some may argue that President Obama didn’t fulfill his total promise, but I would argue he is still underrated.
Now flash to 2016. I wasn’t that enthusiastic about Hillary Clinton for president, basically concerned about “Clinton fatigue,” but I never believed Donald Trump with his unconventional style and aggressive egocentric manner would win the presidency.
I was stunned by his victory.
Sometimes, your candidate doesn’t win.
Cut to 2020. President Trump actually did well with 70 million votes, and Chuck Todd of NBC noted Trump’s victory in 2016 “wasn’t a fluke.” Biden and Harris, however, won the top of the ticket, president and vice president of the United States. If it’s any comfort for Republicans, the Democrats will likely not take the Senate, and even lost seats in the House. A record number of women won seats in Congress, and diversity carried the day. Isn’t that something we all can celebrate?
Now we must move ahead as a united country in a time when so many problems lie ahead: climate change, the economy, racial injustice, immigration and a world that grows more uncertain. As Lincoln said to the Southern States considering secession: “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Though we may be in different political parties, we are not enemies but Americans.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”