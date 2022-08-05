Michael Corrigan

“Montana... looking, looking, throwing in the end zone... Clark caught it! Dwight Clark!... It's a madhouse at Candlestick!” — Vin Scully

I normally don’t write about sports, maybe because I have never been an athlete, but growing up in San Francisco, I was always aware of the 49ers and how their best teams never won a championship. Quarterback Y.A. Tittle comes to mind. The 49ers came close when he led a team that included Hugh McElhenny Jr., R.C. “Alley Oop” Owens, and Joe “the Jet” Perry. Ultimately, the championship eluded Tittle.