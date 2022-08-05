“Montana... looking, looking, throwing in the end zone... Clark caught it! Dwight Clark!... It's a madhouse at Candlestick!” — Vin Scully
I normally don’t write about sports, maybe because I have never been an athlete, but growing up in San Francisco, I was always aware of the 49ers and how their best teams never won a championship. Quarterback Y.A. Tittle comes to mind. The 49ers came close when he led a team that included Hugh McElhenny Jr., R.C. “Alley Oop” Owens, and Joe “the Jet” Perry. Ultimately, the championship eluded Tittle.
Then came Jan. 10, 1981. The 49ers with quarterback Joe Montana played the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Championship Game. That legendary game became part of San Francisco sports history, well known and celebrated decades later. Here is a description from Wikipedia:
“With 8 seconds left in the game and the 49ers facing 3rd-and-3, San Francisco wide receiver Dwight Clark made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone to complete a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Montana enabling the 49ers to defeat the Cowboys, 28–27.”
That statement doesn’t quite capture the excitement and drama of the moment. Montana was in trouble when he threw the pass and Dwight Clark’s leaping catch was just high enough to seize the ball without going out of the end zone. This was the late Vin Scully’s last job announcing a football game, and his description is accurate. It was a madhouse at Candlestick Park. I can say that even though I wasn’t among those hysterical fans that day, since I saw the play over and over on television and heard about it from people who were there. When they spoke of that game, all of them had the same tone of awe. They had witnessed a miracle.
Why wasn’t I in attendance?
That day, I went to see a friend in a production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it” at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Taking the BART train home, I quickly knew that something had happened. Coming into the 24th and Mission station, the train operator calling out the stops suddenly became a sports announcer, himself, screaming, “Clark has caught it. It’s a touchdown! The 49ers have won!”
My memory may not be accurate regarding the actual quote, but I could hear the roar of a mad crowd before reaching street level. The whole neighborhood resembled black and white films of citizens joyously celebrating the end of World War II with people crying and embracing. I haven’t been hugged by so many strangers in my life.
I went to a favorite watering hole and met an old friend with her date, a rugged looking construction worker who was struggling to hold back tears. It should be remembered that the Cowboys almost made a comeback themselves until a fumble. She was still in shock.
“I couldn’t believe it. It was like watching a movie of an underdog team coming back with only seconds to spare and winning.”
The bar was full of tipsy cheering fans. It was a great feeling to see the power of sports up close creating unity and camaraderie, even among strangers.
By morning, there was a tee shirt with a photo of Dwight Clark making “The Catch.” The 49ers would go on to win the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that game was almost anticlimactic. The impossible had already happened.
Nelson Mandela, after he became president of South Africa, understood the power of sports and helped unite white and Black citizens in his country when their rugby team won the national championship. It is too bad that we can’t harness that unifying force of the human spirit at its best, even without a big game.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”