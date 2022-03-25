Have you ever wondered how your parents or grandparents got together? How did they date or court? How did they fall in love? I have, but I only know a few scant details thanks to my mom’s diary from 1944 through 1946.
I would know a lot more but she made many of her entries in shorthand as she was studying secretarial skills at the time. As I read through it, I wondered, “What are hiding here, Mom?!” I have yet to find any of the current generation who can read shorthand and interpret it for me. I can only surmise that they may have grown up knowing each other as their fathers owned neighboring dry farm ground.
Thanks to this diary, and conversations with her as I reached adulthood and became one of her trusted confidants, I do know she was courted by a gentleman other than my dad named Pat Condie. In an entry dated April 1946, she mentions that “Pat gave me a ring. I told him I would have to think about it.” Then a few days later she scribbled, “I gave the ring back to Pat.” That's it! Nothing more said about him or the circumstances of the mystery ring and assumed proposal.
Lots of entries then proceed about going to dances or movies with “Bud,” my eventual father. She uses the word “swell” to describe him and comments about what a great sense of humor he has. I have access to some black and white photos of them on group dates in what appears to be a picnic in the mountains. They were both tall and skinny and grinning from ear to ear. Oh to be a fly on the wall and listen to them flirt and laugh and make their plans for the future that ultimately included little ole me!
These two people were members of the Greatest Generation I have referred to in previous columns. Born in 1922 and 1926, they weathered the Great Depression, World War II and all the repercussions of “progress” as we know.
Their choice of entertainment was much different than ours. Dancing was paramount to their social life. Here in Preston, there was a dance hall called The Persiana. Located on Main Street about one block south of the Main Street/Oneida intersection, on the east side of the road. Current residents know it as “The Citizen Building,” former location of the medical clinic and weekly newspaper. I listened to many stories about this infamous place from my dad. Big band music of the 1940s was the popular choice but a few country and western artists made appearances, too. His favorite line about The Persiana was, “We would go to a fight on Saturday night, and a dance would break out!” He was referring to the local professional boxer from Lewiston, Utah, named Rex Lane. Rex would frequent Preston for nighttime adventures with friends. It was evidently quite common for some local or near-local young bucks, full of liquid courage, to challenge Rex. The circle would form, the challenger dancing around, bobbing and weaving. Timing was everything and as soon as they paused long enough, ”Pop, pop and down they would go!” as Dad described it.
The reason I included the word “romance” in the title of this article comes from my many conversations with other members of the Greatest Generation of Franklin County. Very few are left, but many of these couples have related to me that their relationship started by meeting at The Persiana dance hall. I would sit and listen to them describe the venue, the music, the friends and the fun they had. In talking with a good friend the other day, we decided that a good share of the population of Franklin County could give credit for their very existence to The Persiana dance hall! A great picture of the building in its glory days can be found on the Idaho State Archives website (circa 1927).
I always try to end my opine with words of thanks. So to The Persiana dance hall, and to all the musicians who serenaded my parents, our parents, I humbly say, “Thank you! Job well done!”
P.S. If anyone knows how to read shorthand, call me!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.