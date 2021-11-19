It seems odd that Idaho’s two congressional representatives, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but both senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, voted for it. One might have assumed that Idaho’s congressional delegation would, at some point, have gotten together and ask themselves the question: “Is this bill good for Idaho and for the country?” and whatever the answer was, all four would have voted accordingly.
Most Idahoans would have assumed that such a collective vote would have been a resounding “yes.” Our state government has been telling us about the sorry state of our roads and bridges for years, and while some state money has been dedicated to remedying that problem, it’s not been nearly enough. The infrastructure bill will bring Idaho almost $2 billion, most of which will go to roads and bridges, but money will also be available for such things as broadband deployment and electric vehicle charging stations.
Historically, infrastructure bills have usually been treated as non-partisan and have passed both houses easily. In 2015, during the Obama administration, an infrastructure bill (the FAST Act) passed in the Republican-controlled House and Senate by 359-65 and 83-16, respectively. Democrats joined with Republicans to send that bill to the president.
It’s worth remembering, as well, that Donald Trump, on the night of his 2016 election victory, said that he was going to offer a $1 trillion plan to rejuvenate the country’s infrastructure. It never happened; in fact, it never came close to happening, but it showed that the Republican Party was unequivocally in favor of an infrastructure bill.
Yet the 2021 infrastructure bill passed the House by only 228-206, the Senate by 69-30. Only 19 of 50 Republicans joined the Democrats in the Senate; 13 Republicans joined the Democrats in the House.
What happened? Why was a bill labeled “non-partisan” unable to garner strong support from both parties? The answer speaks to the changed character of politics in this country. More specifically, it points to the degeneration of the Republican Party.
House Republicans were told to vote against the bill by the party leadership. Fulcher and Simpson obeyed that order. The 13 Republican representatives who joined the Democrats in the vote have subsequently been vilified by the party leadership, as well as by their colleagues and by members of the public. One of the 13, Fred Upton, received a death threat, and several Republican House members have talked of taking committee assignments away from those who disobeyed party orders. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, called the 13 who voted for the bill “traitors” and revealed the names and office telephone numbers of all 13, enabling their harassment.
Trump is quoted as saying, "Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory on the ‘Non-Infrastructure’ Bill. All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves.”
Trump also, after the Senate vote on the bill last August, castigated GOP senators who'd backed the bill for “thinking that helping the Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do,” and said they should all be “ashamed of themselves.” In that vote, the minority leader, Mitch McConnell, was one of the 19 who voted with the Democrats, which is probably a major reason that Crapo and Risch dared to vote as they did.
As previously noted, Republicans supported infrastructure legislation when they assumed that Trump and the party would get the credit for it; but when Democrats would benefit, they didn’t. One begins to wonder whether the days when members of Congress evaluated legislation primarily on the basis of the degree to which a bill addressed the needs of their states and the welfare of the general public are gone. All that matters now is the welfare of the party.
Today, winning is what the Republican Party is all about, and that requires its members to follow orders. If they don’t, it’s now permissible for them to be publicly pilloried for voting their own judgement rather than the party line.
Winning meant so much to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that he announced, at the very beginning of the current president’s term, that his intention was to prevent any legislation proposed by the other party from passing, whatever it might be.
Let me be clear. I’m not saying that political parties haven’t always wanted to win elections. They have, because winning means that they are in a position to steer the country in the direction they think is best. Competition between the parties has, therefore, always been intense, but there has also been a code of behavior that tempered that competition.
Trump scrapped that code, and he remade the Republican Party in his own image. He surrounded himself with unscrupulous people like himself; required absolute loyalty; and invited and rewarded flattery, which, as the old saying tells us, encourages imitation. Trump’s desire to win is extreme, his fear of losing is pathologically intense. Hence, for Trump, any tactic that produces victory is justifiable. A code of gentlemanly behavior is for losers.
The result: Republican politicians now emulate Trump. They lie, never back down, never admit they’re wrong, attack their enemies wherever they are vulnerable (personal lives are fair game), and do whatever they can to win, e.g., gerrymandering, enacting laws that make it difficult for Democrats to vote and laws that enable Republican legislatures to reverse elections in which Democrats win. In Congress, Democrats are the enemy, mutual respect outside one’s party is minimal; agreeing to disagree is pass; attacking the position, not the person, is for weaklings.
What we are witnessing is the betrayal of democracy. What we see before us is a theater stage set awaiting the entrance of a dictator. Trump is auditioning for the role.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.