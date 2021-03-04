True charity is love in action. The need for charity is everywhere. When we give with cheer and practice grateful acceptance, all people around us are blessed. Charity allows us to be sympathetic, compassionate and merciful. It brings out our higher selves. The greatest gift we can give to the community is to continually contribute toward making lives better. We can touch lives through donations and charity, spreading hope to the most needy while enlightening our souls in the process.
Learners attending Tyhee Elementary School in Pocatello recently set a great example. Students wrote letters to Santa to help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant wishes as part of Macy’s beloved Believe letter writing campaign. For two months, Macy’s donated $2 to Make-A-Wish for each letter received, up to $1 million, to help children fighting critical illnesses. Each holiday season, Macy’s invites believers of all ages to write letters to Santa. Tyhee learners mailed 460 letters, giving the gift of hope and joy to Make-A-Wish Idaho children and their families.
“Due to the pandemic, more children than ever before are waiting for their wishes to be granted, said Tyhee Principal, Jodi Prestwich. “Participating in the campaign was a great opportunity to involve learners in a fundraising project that delivers hope to kids with illnesses when they need it the most.”
It is always heartwarming to see such young leaders. For such an abundant nation, we have a lot of work to do. The COVID-19 pandemic has created suffering on a massive scale. But anyone can play a part in making things better. "The secret to living is giving," said Anthony Robbins in his classic talk, "Why We Do What We Do." "We all know life’s not about me; it’s about we. In my own life, my life was touched because when I was 11 years old, Thanksgiving, no money, no food — we’re not going to starve, but my father was totally messed up. And somebody came to the door and delivered food."
Robbins goes on to explain that his father made three decisions. His focus was: “This is charity. What does it mean? I’m worthless. What’ve I got to do? Leave my family.” Which he did. The time was one of the most painful experiences of the young boy's life. But Robbins' subsequent three decisions gave him a different path. He thought, “Focus on: ‘there’s food' — what a concept!"
The second decision was the one that changed his life. “Somebody’s gift. I don’t even know who it is,” he thought. Robbins father had always said that no one cares. But now, somebody he didn’t know, and who was not asking for anything, just gave their family food, looking out for them. It made him believe this: “What does it mean that strangers care?” Then Robbins made a decision: "If strangers care about me and my family, I care about them."
When he was 17, Robbins decided to make a difference. He went out one day on Thanksgiving and fed two families. It was "the most fun thing I ever did in my life, the most moving," he said. "Then next year I did four. Next year eight."
Eighteen years later, he was proud to announce that they fed 2 million people in 35 countries through his foundation. Robbins doesn't tell this story to brag, but because it shows the greatness of human beings. People get excited to contribute once they’ve had the chance to experience it.
Charity never fails. This principle is deep and expansive. It goes far beyond simple giving of material things. In this age when social media is permeated with hate, we have a distinct need for the type of charity which refuses to find satisfaction in hearing or in repeating the reports of misfortunes that come to others.
Charity, or pure love, is the opposite of criticism and judging. "Charity is having patience with someone who has let us down," said Thomas S. Monson. "It is resisting the impulse to become offended easily. It is accepting weaknesses and shortcomings. It is accepting people as they truly are. It is looking beyond physical appearances to attributes that will not dim through time. It is resisting the impulse to categorize others."
There is a serious need for attention to those who are unnoticed, hope to those who are discouraged, aid to those who are afflicted. Charity promotes mental health. Life is perfect for none of us. Selfless service validates the experiences people have had and adds values to them. Taking part helps people be stronger and more effective in their everyday lives. It creates a way for families to contribute more and feel a deeper connection to their local communities. It also opens up work on a national level.
Sharing and talking about charitable service helps people to meet others with similar experience, to make more sense of their experiences and develop their views. It helps us feel valued and respected. Rather than being judgmental and critical of each other, we should show such pure love for our fellow travelers in this journey through life.
Michael Strickland of Pocatello teaches for Boise State University and is a visiting scholar at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Institute for Leadership, Equity and Justice at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education.