A few weeks ago, I was in our neighborhood grocery store when the person in front of me told the cashier he wanted to pay for the next person’s groceries, too. My cart was full and he obviously didn’t have much money, but wanted to share his humanity. When I arrived at home, I found my 82-year-old neighbor putting food in our little library box on the street. She said it was for our neighbors who might be hungry. Down the street a young person was passing out fliers offering to help folks who needed deliveries or a friendly phone call during this time.
In times of crisis, I have always been humbled and inspired by the spirit of people displaying kindness, generosity and purpose to help others. In these times of coronavirus, when life as usual has stopped for everyone, I see people embracing the uncertainty with renewed and creative ways to be close and share our common hope for the future. For so many, the stress of modern life has been replaced by the stress of uncertainty but also an openness for an unknown future and kindness for all of us sharing this road.
As a medical doctor, I have always paid attention to the research about the debilitating effects of stress on human health and also the incredibly healing effects of positive emotions such as kindness and compassion — especially on the immune system. People want to know how to avoid the coronavirus: I recommend strengthening your immune system. This fights off disease and makes you strong. How?
There are numerous studies on the benefits of generosity, kindness and compassion on the immune system. The immune system helps us fight off bacteria and viruses, prevents cancer, reduces inflammation and helps us age more slowly. Many people in our culture are stressed on a regular basis. Studies show that almost 90 percent of people coming to a primary care doctor have stress that is causing or contributing to their illness and symptoms. They are caught in a continuous cycle of stress — “flight or fight” — which causes changes in the body leading to heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and infection. But, conversely, acts of kindness and compassion increase the helpful hormones in the body that reduce inflammation, infection and disease. Research has shown that five minutes of kind thoughts can boost the immune system by 50 percent.
Even small acts of kindness, such as sharing a smile or holding the door for someone, give your immune system a boost, making you more resilient to prevent illness and less anxious and depressed. A six-week study at the University of North Carolina showed that even thinking about doing kind things for others stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system and elevates the levels of dopamine (the feel-good hormone) in our brain. Participants reported an increase in positive feelings, well-being, friends and relationships. It also strengthened their sense of purpose, and they consequently took better care of themselves. The authors stated that “when kindness becomes a habit, we start to produce “happy chemicals” like dopamine and oxytocin and that makes us feel good. Then we repeat the behavior because we feel good, and our immune system benefits.
Kindness has a ripple effect of inspiring others to be kind. Researchers say it is like a pebble in the pond creating waves of kindness. It’s actually a healing process because you are giving to the world what you would like most for yourself.
I am lucky. I work at the Pocatello Free Clinic, which has been open since 1971, the longest opened free clinic in the U.S. Not everyone can afford health care, and we are there for them. I am incredibly fortunate to be part of this clinic. I am surrounded by compassionate people — workers and patients. I am also very lucky to be part of the Idaho community where people care and help each other.
Now, for your prescription: Idaho Gives is going to begin their annual fundraiser to help the many nonprofits in Idaho who work tirelessly to make us, and our communities, better. This year the fundraiser will be online and all you have to do is go to www.idahogives.org. This opportunity is from April 23 to May 7. Please give to whichever group or cause that you believe in. It doesn’t matter if you give a little or a lot. But do give. This is a good opportunity for you to continue the ripple effect with your loved ones, your neighbors, the community and help these great organizations be sustainable. It is good for your health. It is good for your community. It is good medicine.
Georgia Milan is the medical director at the Pocatello Free Clinic.