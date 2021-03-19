Renewable energy, such as electrical energy from wind turbines and solar panels, is contributing an increasing portion of our total electrical power needs. As of last year, 13 percent of the nation's electricity was produced by wind and solar power. The additional benefits renewable energy provides compared to electrical power from coal, natural gas and diesel generators is significant.
One of the benefits from renewable energy is cleaner air. Cleaner air is healthier air, and fossil fuels pollute the air. Reducing our use of fossil fuels will benefit us all by having cleaner air, especially people who live in large cities. Millions of people worldwide suffer from health problems directly tied to polluted air caused by burning fossil fuels. It's especially unhealthy for those unfortunate enough to live near oil refineries.
Smog and other air pollution will be reduced with the use of alternative power sources. Much of our smog comes from the burning of fossil fuels. When driving across southern Idaho, the mountains are usually visible, but often shrouded in smog. It's only immediately after a rainstorm or snowstorm that we have a perfectly clear view of the mountains in the distance. As we eventually cut down our use of fossil fuels we'll once again have clearer views of Idaho's scenery that we cherish and enjoy.
Saving money is one of the big drivers for the expansion of renewable energy. Solar panels continue to get better and cheaper. As we scale up with more and larger factories making solar panels, the cost will continue to go down. Once solar panels are installed they continue to generate electric power for 25 to 50 years with little or no additional investment. Several studies have shown that the cost of electric power from wind and solar is cheaper than electric power from coal and natural gas plants. Electric utility companies can now buy power from large solar farms for just over 2 cents per kilowatt hour. They then sell it back to consumers for something over 8 cents per kilowatt hour. You can see why they don't want people to install solar panels on their homes, it would cut into their profit margin. Wind generates electric power cheaper than solar, but since the turbines take more maintenance, their long term costs are pretty close to solar. Large battery systems needed for emergency electrical power are becoming cheaper every year, and batteries will be cost competitive with backup natural gas generators within the next couple of years.
The purchase price of electric vehicles will be cost competitive with conventional gas and diesel powered vehicles by 2024 as battery cost continues to decline and more companies scale up the production of battery powered transportation. The long-term ownership cost of electric vehicles is already cheaper than conventional cars and trucks because maintenance costs and fuel costs are dramatically cheaper.
More jobs are provided by energy from wind and solar when compared to energy from burning fossil fuels. Wind and solar require about three times more labor cost per energy unit than fossil fuels. So even though the energy costs of wind and solar are cheaper than fossil fuels, because the "fuel", (the wind and sun are free), renewable energy provides three times more jobs. Most of the jobs in wind and solar are relatively high paying jobs. Renewable energy jobs are spread out over virtually every state, where now only a few states benefit from jobs in fossil fuel production. States like Idaho would benefit because our fossil fuel jobs are mostly low paying jobs. The majority of the money we spend on oil and gas goes out-of-state. Renewable energy would help keep most of the money we spend on energy in Idaho.
With renewable energy there will be fewer major environmental disasters. Every year somewhere in the world we have major oil spills. Either a pipeline breaks, a train derails, a ship breaks open, or an oil well in the ocean catches fire. In other words some fossil fuel disaster occurs that pollutes the air or water and often requires years and millions of dollars to clean up. Think Exxon Valdez in Alaska or the British Petroleum disasters in the Gulf of Mexico. The impacts to fish and wildlife from these disasters often last for decades more. As we convert to renewable energy these disasters will disappear.
Renewable energy would save water, which sounds odd, but most conventional electricity production heats water into steam to spin turbines to generate electricity and also uses water for cooling. Over 33% of all freshwater used in the United States is consumed by thermoelectric power plants, and many of these power plants also discharge hot water which reduces fish survival. Wind and solar panels use no water to produce electricity. Water in the West is becoming increasingly scarce as summers get longer and hotter from our changing climate. Production of coal and natural gas also pollutes water, especially when fracking (injecting large amounts of water mixed with chemicals underground) is used for its production.
Renewable energy will bring benefits to rural areas. Most solar farms and wind farms are located in rural areas, bringing jobs and economic benefits to areas that often need them the most. Landowners with wind turbines or large solar farms typically get a quarterly check based on the kilowatts produced.
Because of the carbon dioxide and other polluting gases we've already put in the atmosphere, our weather will not return to normal for the foreseeable future, even if we convert to renewable energy. We will also have to focus on recapturing and removing those gases from the air and from large industries, such as cement and steel manufacturing plants, with some form of carbon capture and storage. Universities around the world are researching how changes in forest, rangeland and agricultural production practices can contribute to carbon sequestration. Removal of carbon dioxide will be a big and expensive job that will take decades to complete. Carbon dioxide bounced around a level of 280 parts per million in the atmosphere for the last 800,000 years or so, and over the last 100 or so years we've increased that level to 416 parts per million, or a 48 per cent increase in gas pollution in the atmosphere. There's a direct relationship between unstable weather and increasing gas pollution in the atmosphere. The more gas pollution we put up there, the more unstable our weather becomes.
There will of course be other obstacles to overcome as we convert to renewable energy. We'll need a computerized electrical grid to bring power from areas where the wind blows and the sun shines, with reliable battery backup for emergencies. We'll need to develop a fair way to tax electric vehicles for road maintenance. We'll need rapid charging stations conveniently located in nearly every community. But the most difficult challenge will be to develop the social and political will to convert to renewable energy. The fossil fuel companies have contributed millions to politicians to discourage the conversion to renewable energy. It will take significant effort on the part of voters to wean politicians off fossil fuel money. As is normal with human nature, most people will not convert to renewable electric power and battery powered vehicles until there is a strong financial advantage to do so. It will take something like the carbon fee and dividend program, where we put an increasing fee on carbon based fuels, and then return that fee to taxpayers as a dividend, to provide that strong financial incentive for people to stop using fossil fuels.
As George W. Bush said "We are addicted to oil and we have to break that addiction." The question is: Can we break that addiction in time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change?
Mike Larkin lives in Pocatello and has degrees from Utah State University and the University of Idaho in natural resource management. He worked for over 30 years for three state fish and game departments.