The election is over but the virus hasn’t abated, and if there is another shutdown, we will need something to read.
"The Searcher" by Tana French, author of the "Dublin Murder Squad" series and "The Witch Elm," is very different from her police procedurals, even though it features a retired Chicago cop named Cal Hooper living in a bucolic Irish environment. Even for Tana French, "The Searcher" is slow moving — at first. The prose doesn’t have quite the chill her fans may expect, and there isn’t even a murder to investigate. Eventually, however, the suspense begins to build. It is difficult to review French’s novel without revealing some surprises and twists.
Cal is not unlike John Wayne only without the racism in the John Ford classic film, "The Searchers." Cal has bought himself a small cottage near a quiet town to retire, but he is not alone for long. A teenage visitor named Trey Reddy spies on him and finally gains Cal’s trust. Cal teaches Trey about carpentry and how to shoot. Well into the book, Cal discovers Trey, whose family is at odds with the townspeople, has a 19-year-old brother, Brendan, who has disappeared. It becomes evident that, like John Wayne searching for his niece, Trey expects Cal to investigate, even though he has no legal authority.
This is Ireland, where informers are despised, spies are everywhere, and the neighbors play things close to the vest. Danger lurks hidden behind the lovely Irish scenery, and nothing is what it seems. The local police (guards) are indifferent to the fate of Brendan, and a too friendly neighbor named Mart jokes in a sinister manner. A wild night of drinking at the pub reveals implied threats from the revelers. It seems Mart despises the Reddy clan, and a Dublin drug thug hovers in the background.
Eventually, Cal will uncover secrets in this Irish country of green hills and bogs. As usual with Tana French, her descriptions are beautiful and compelling:
“The morning has turned lavishly beautiful. The autumn sun gives the greens of the fields an impossible, mythic radiance and transforms the back roads into light-muddled paths where a goblin with a riddle, or a pretty maiden with a basket, could be waiting around every gorse-and-bramble bend. Cal is in no mood to appreciate any of it. He feels like this specific beauty is central to the illusion that lulled him into stupidity, turned him into the peasant gazing slack-jawed at this handful of gold coins till they melt into dead leaves in front of his eyes.”
There is indeed menace behind the beauty, but Cal discovers himself through pursuing the mystery of the lost Brendan and by connecting with the equally lost Trey Reddy. Critic Maureen Corrigan (no relation) writes, “This hushed suspense tale about thwarted dreams of escape may be her best yet. Like the John Ford film it pays homage to, ‘The Searcher’ is its own kind of masterpiece.”
Though not as dramatically suspenseful as her other novels, and at times even a tad sentimental, Tana French may find a new type of fan through "The Searcher."
