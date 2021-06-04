When we got together this spring after the great isolation, I asked my first-grader grandson if I could read him a bedtime story. His reply surprised me.
“No, grandpa, I’ll read a story to you,” he said, holding up a copy of "The Cat in the Hat." And, he did!
Yes, I’m an obnoxiously proud grandparent. Smile.
But there’s more to this. The child who read to me that evening has had learning difficulties. He’s also had the help of his parents and good public kindergarten and grade school teachers.
Now his kindergarten and public school classes, on up through college, are under attack. The radical right in Idaho politics has cleverly weaponized social science, and some whopping big lies, to continue their assault on public education.
The most recent evidence here in Pocatello is the delay filling needed staff positions at Idaho State University. The Legislature cut funding for ISU by $500,000 after the ultra-right Idaho Freedom Foundation, and a legislator who voted IFF’s agenda 100 percent of the time this year, claimed universities in the state are trying to brainwash students.
The lawmaker, Priscilla Giddings, R-Riggins, had lied on the Idaho House floor back in March when she claimed a nonprofit group helping the State Board of Education supported a “social justice agenda.” The group actually advocates for better daycare standards in Idaho and for making pre-K classes available for Idaho children.
Sadly, Bannock County lawmakers Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, and Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, bought Giddings’ tale hook, line and sinker. They voted with her to prevent Idaho accepting a $6 Million Trump-administration grant to implement pre-K classes in parts of the state.
Had the two of them voted to accept the grant, the bill would have passed the Idaho House. As it was they emboldened a right-wing revolt against the state’s Republican leadership that led to the longest, most expensive legislative session in Idaho history.
Part of that revolt was based on another huge lie. Legislators were told students at Boise State University were being forced to apologize for being “white.” A lengthy investigation by a Boise law firm revealed only one person making that claim.
That individual, who was not a BSU student, “declined to identify any student and declined to describe in any detail what he has seen or heard from students,” the investigation found. Invitations sent to 2,820 students of diversity courses at BSU allowing them to report, anonymously, any incident supporting the complaint turned up zero comments.
That didn’t keep the right-wing lawmakers from forcing a $2.5 million cut in funding to Idaho’s three largest universities to punish the schools for what the gross lie claimed they were doing.
There is a disturbing pattern here. ISU president Kevin Satterlee pointed it out very clearly when he told this paper, “It is the role of higher education to teach students how to think, not what to think.”
Having students learn “how to think” is very precisely what the radical right does not want. Education, when viewed from the right, is for two purposes only. The first is to equip students to be workers. The second is to indoctrinate students with only those thoughts acceptable to the radical right.
In this way the far-right is advocating “uneducation,” rather than allowing students to learn about the real world they are growing up in. That world is diverse now, and it’s rapidly getting more so.
Fear of change is real. It’s also understandable. However, coddling that fear won’t make us more competitive on the national or global stage.
Education, not fear of it, is what America needs more of. That education cannot begin too soon for our youngsters, Nor can it ever provide too much learning about how to think.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.