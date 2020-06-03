The answer is in all our hands.

How will we be, today and tomorrow? When pandemic concerns ebb, or, more practically, when we need each other? When we witness suffering? I believe we are at a spiritual crossroad, long time coming for this country.
I’m reminded of a story, originating in India, about a well-respected wise woman, and a child who got it in her mind to prove the old one wrong, prove everyone to be fools for their constantly seeking and praising the sage for her wisdom. Nothing was inherently wrong with the child, she just was such a person who took nothing at face value. She questioned and challenged everything. If you can imagine such a child, then you likely know how equally delightful and maddening such a person’s endless questions can be.
So motivated, the girl hatched a scheme to prove the woman did not and could not know everything about everything.
On a bright sunny morning, the girl captured a humming bird — an amazing feat in its own right! Carefully cupping the tiny creature in her hands behind her back, she walked all the way to the woman’s front door, awkwardly kicking it a bit for a knock, and calling out, “Woman! I have a question for you!”
The kind old woman answered the door, asking “How may I help you, child?”
The child said, “If it’s really true that you know so much about everything around here, then tell me what it is I’m holding in my hands!”
Such an unusual request! The woman softly closed her eyes, tilted her head a bit to the side, and quietened her mind to focus on the mystery. What could it be? Tuning in with her ears, she heard the distinct fluttering of — wings! Smiling, the woman opened her eyes and asked, “Is it a bird, child? A humming bird?”
Far from delighted, and so committed now to her mission of proving the old woman and all the village wrong, the child came up with Plan B on the spot.
The child, dead serious, said, “Yes, a bird. But tell me this: Is the bird alive? Or is it dead?”
The sage, so tenderly and quietly said, “Dear child, the answer to that question is in your hands.”
Today I am focused on the child as being at a deeply personal, spiritual crossroad.
Each of us are right there, with her. Will we focus so deeply on being right, on winning our point, that we will crush life with our bare hands? Or will we hear those words, the answer is in our hands, and realize it is not about us proving our point but about life, about something greater than ourselves?
I know so many of us are despairing now, having watched with our own eyes the police officer — a human being — pin an African American — another human being — by knee to neck until the man died. We heard the pleas, “I can’t breathe! Please, get off my neck!”
The police officer in that moment held an answer in his hands. He crushed life, life not his to take, for reasons none of us can possibly fathom.
None of us are unaffected. We are shaken by the brutality and senselessness of it.
I watched David J. Harris Jr.’s heart-wrenching response, as an African American man, an author and a conservative, devastated by the cruel ending of a man’s life by one police officer as three others did nothing to intervene. And, Harris Jr. went on to say that he knew as a conservative that the left wing would make it about race. His horror and his frustration and his moral outrage were palpable.
Yet even in such a terrible moment, he talked about knowing it isn’t every cop. This cop, though, and those who failed to protect George Floyd were all holding the power of life and death, and crushed a life both by action and by inaction.
Today, each of us are holding the bird in our hands, called to choose between life and death.
Will we be so caught up with the details that we fail to act where we can in favor of life? Racist, not racist, bad cop, good cop, right, left… all meaningless words to the dead man on the sidewalk, to his family and friends, his own daughters.
Let us be horrified! We must feel the shock and the anger and the frustration. That reaction transcends ideology, education, Fox News or CNN analyses. That reaction wells up from our deepest humanity, and we all feel it.
Let that be our guide toward peace, toward life. Without waiting another moment, let’s all work for real solutions, be it ongoing dialogue between police, city leaders and the community; ongoing mandatory psychiatric screening and counseling of our police; ongoing training for police on the impact of personal biases; and for us all, let’s choose to listen to each other for its own right, not to prove our own small points of view.
The answer is in all our hands.
This column was written by the Rev. Jennifer Peek of the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.