The winner of this year’s Utah National History Day Senior Performance was a sketch entitled “Axis Sally and Tokyo Rose: The Decrescendo of Propaganda.” The surprising insight of this performance was how World War II German and Japanese radio propagandists Sally and Rose so utterly failed at their missions.
Their respective commanders viewed that mission as critical: Destroy the American esprit de corps, a French phrase which in English means “the common spirit existing in the members of a group and inspiring enthusiasm, devotion and strong regard for the honor of the group.”
Both Hitler and Hirohito feared this esprit de corps and considered it among the most formidable obstacles to their designs. Hitler possessed a letter from an upstart American general, Eisenhower, warning him to “beware the fury of a roused democracy.” The would-be dictators of the world knew that, more than any other, the citizens of America would be united in rejecting their benign rule.
This was, in part, because mid-20th century Americans had a clear understanding of what set their country apart. "Music Man" composer Meredith Willson captured the sentiment in his World War II anthem “America Calling,” with the line “your America’s calling to you ... thank God for freedom.”
In truth, Axis Sally and Tokyo Rose were not two women; they were many, all young, fluent in English, often with sultry and familiar accents. One Sally had been an American citizen and broadcaster, Mildred Gillar, and for her aid to the Fuhrer she became the first woman convicted of treason against the United States. Iva Toguri, believed to have been a Tokyo Rose, was convicted of treason as well, but that conviction was later called into doubt and President Gerald Ford pardoned her.
What isn’t in doubt is that all the Sallys and Roses were unsuccessful because the soldiers they targeted had played ball with the kids of locally elected school board members. They had volunteered on city beautification projects. They’d heard of a county commissioner who might oil the dirt road leading to their favorite fishing hole. In short, they had lived and enjoyed the freedom that is self-government.
The better part of a century later America is still that place. But visit a school board patron input night, a city council hearing or a county commissioner’s meeting, and you might wonder where the esprit de corps has gone. One federal employee who works with public comment was quoted lamenting the end of COVID distancing, fearing a return to being “berated by the public to our faces.”
Here’s an idea: Before we begin school and local government meetings, maybe even at the start of mock battles in sport, pause to remember not the fight ahead, but the common ground behind us. Perhaps we could touch our hearts and remind ourselves that, as Americans, we stand united, indivisible in our commitment to the freedom and dignity of the individual.
There are some today who abjure such ritual. They argue it a thoughtless rote motion that should give way to a more meaningful protest. What they miss is that this moment is precisely for thought, to think through what unites us before we break down into our tribal camps to criticize the ideas of “others.” And in missing this “touchstone” step, protestors futilely change no one’s mind.
Everyone gathered at a city council meeting should love the city in which they reside. That fact alone gives council members common ground un-shared by over 99 percent of the remaining world. Focus on what unites us, and then, maybe, what happens afterward is self-government in which we all win.
It may be time, again, to demonstrate what Axis Sally and Tokyo Rose discovered the hard way: that the American spirit is born of a free people who own their own destiny and so cannot be defeated.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting Chair of Idaho Families United and previously served as chair of the Idaho Republican Party and vice-chair of the Idaho Humanities Council. For 30 years he was Public Affairs Director for a Fortune 500 company, but now runs his own small business.