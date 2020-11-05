Following the 2016 election, it was widely reported that Donald Trump won some 2,626 counties in nation, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 487, despite her winning the popular vote. Earlier counts had put Trump’s county-by-county victory even greater.
By land area, a map of the “spread” shows a huge swath of the country in bold red, with Clinton “blue” counties concentrated in big cities and on the East and West coasts. The point then was to illustrate how the election divided the nation.
Election returns from Tuesday show the same pattern. We are still a nation divided, perhaps even more so following a campaign marked by rioting and vitriol that is still ongoing.
Families are split this year over politics this year as perhaps not since the Civil War. Thanksgiving dinners this year may well have more than one thrown turkey leg if the talk turns to politics. Grandma’s homemade cranberry sauce won’t be enough to reduce the table anxiety. Maybe it’s better for us all that the coronavirus will keep many people at home this month. All wounds take time to heal.
Divisions like this are not new in America, though rarely this close in margin. They’ve been building in America for decades: rural versus urban, college town versus mill town, workers versus intellectuals, generation versus generation. Indeed, they go back to before Colonial times when town merchants and tradesmen competed with “agrarian” interests.
The populist presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan put it this way in the 1890s: “The great cities rest upon our broad and fertile prairies. Burn down your cities and leave our farms, and your cities will spring up again as if by magic; but destroy our farms, and the grass will grow in the streets of every city in the country.” He lost all three of his presidential runs.
We sometimes forget how fortunate we are to live in a mostly-rural part of the nation, miles from urban violence and relentless media and social discord. Last Wednesday morning, Southern Idaho people went about their lives with neither chortling nor despair. That’s because our immediate tasks take precedence over the sound and fury of media, party brickbats, shrill appeals.
Out on Highway 30 West of town, farm trucks are up early, hauling grains, feeds, corn, supplies, livestock, on which our economic wheels turn. The fields are already coming up with fall-sown winter wheat; ditches need repairing; cattle need feeding; hay bales need delivering. There is more than enough work to be done.
We live in what is arguably the freest state in the nation, in the freest nation on the planet. For many, Trump was the preferred candidate; for others, it was Biden. Yet, the division locally has not been a confrontation, nor a riot, but rather, a choice. We will live with the nation’s choice as well, divided though we may be. No rioting here.
Idaho went pretty much as predicted, with Trump taking over 64 percent of the vote. He carried 41 of 44 counties; only Latah County (Moscow), Teton and Blaine Counties (both resort/recreation areas) tipped for Biden. Locally, Twin Falls County went for Trump by over 71 percent. He had 73 percent in Jerome County, 59 percent in Bannock County.
Republicans picked up two seats in the Idaho House with a win in the Pocatello area and another in the Treasure Valley, padding their House dominance to 58 GOP, 12 Democrats. The Idaho Senate remained Republican by a wide margin, 29 to 6. A constitutional amendment fixing the number of districts at 35 passed easily. Republicans ran the ballot in other federal races, with Sen. Jim Risch and Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher all winning decisively.
With Biden claiming a razor-thin victory, assessments of the Trump presidency are already being written. Some will see him as an outlier and crazed monster in American politics; others, perhaps more fairly over time, are likely to credit him with important successes.
Like Bryan a century or more ago, he took up the causes and language of the American heartland. For all his faults and personal defects, Trump connected with the people of the broad prairies, the snow-mountains, the piney woods of the South and the arid irrigated lands of the West.
Cities and towns rise and decline on their economic geography traits, labor, technology, transportation, populations, whatever. But the land endures, even as its uses change.
A dream sometimes seem so close, writes F. Scott Fitzgerald, that Gatsby “could hardly fail to grasp it. He did not know that it was already behind him, somewhere back in that vast obscurity beyond the city, where the dark fields of the republic rolled on under the night.”
In a way, Trump has been a prairie populist of our time, but unlike Bryan, Trump’s real accomplishments have been many. Most notably, he has brought faith and hope to the broad heartlands of America. That’s a fine outcome in itself.
Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.