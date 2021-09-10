Research in 1952 proved tritium, a radioactive form of hydrogen, can kill mice when in high concentrations. It is present in the air we breathe. There is little you can do about it.
Richard Delgado — a Western Marxist theorist and University of Alabama law professor regarded as a “godfather of critical race theory” — predicted a future where his doctrine “embedded itself so thoroughly in academic scholarship and teaching that its precepts became commonplace, part of the conventional wisdom.”
“Might critical race theory one day diffuse into the atmosphere, like air, so that we are hardly aware of it anymore?” he prayed.
That was two decades ago, when Bernie Sanders was a lone socialist. What if Delgado’s wish came true, and critical race theory, like tritium, is now in the air we breathe, all around us?
The Idaho Board of Education convened last month in Pocatello and received testimony from a member of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s Task Force on School Indoctrination. The witness condemned critical race theory, suggesting it be rooted out and censored from being taught.
But such aerial bombardment by the statewide Board of Trustees might have trouble finding a target.
The Soda Springs School District, like many small schools, cannot point to a single decision to indoctrinate using Frankfurt School Critical Theory. Realistically, an opportunity to debate Marcuse or Horkheimer with a local government teacher is rare. In most classes, the teachers’ hands are tied to textbooks and curricula developed outside Idaho, crafted by academics in ivory towers far away.
At America’s top universities Delgado’s neo-Marxist teaching has been infectious for years. Like tritium in the air, it’s everywhere. Consider his signature propaganda points and subversive tactics:
— Abandon objectivity: Critical race theory shuns “objectivity” as a white European value. Other cultures, Delgado argues, prefer subjective “storytelling.” In Words that Wound he declared “knowledge is gained from critical reflection on the lived experience of racism.”
— Make everything political: If the cure for oppression is stronger harnesses and bridles on people, more “crushing to a flat surface” governance, every aspect of your life must be political.
— Debase science: With objectivity abandoned, science is reduced to resource-intensive theatre, promoting narratives serving the “well-resourced,” either capitalists, or socialist governments.
— Be impatient with constitutional process: In "Introduction to Critical Race Theory," Delgado asserts that for real reformers “everything must change at once.” The slow drudgery of an established “process for change” maintains white power longer.
— Advocate “in your face”: The Harvard oracle of Delgado teachings, Professor Ibram Kendi, declared, “There is no such thing as ‘not racist.’ You are either racist, or antiracist,” antiracist being an “aggressive advocate for deconstruction.” This call for confrontational advocacy is now widely taught to journalists, social workers, attorneys, business majors and, yes, teachers.
Airborne tritium is usually of small concern. But health physicists advise preventing concentrations from increasing. Likewise, it is that critical race theory’s most pernicious and damaging falsehoods are on the rise that causes greatest concern.
Today many media outlets abandon objectivity, switching instead to partisan advocacy. Woke culture warriors make everything, from face-wear to food, political. Science is either ignored or weaponized to push an agenda. There is even talk of stacking the Supreme Court to unshackle America from that ragged old document that begins “We, the People.”
The solution is awareness and resistance to these tactics. Know the bricks that build Delgado’s twisted path. Seek objective truth. Leave politics out of science, art, culture, love, sports, and patriotism. Advocate, passionately, but always for our nation’s inspired Constitution. Only then do we preserve the American ideal and stop the toxic contamination of a free society.
Had mice been capable of doing this with tritium in 1952, they would have lived.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.