“Let the welfare of the people be the ultimate law.” — Cicero
He is 25 now and works as a cook. The road to this humble station in life was fraught, though, with difficult obstacles. When he was 20, the wrong girlfriend and the wrong friends got him hooked on Oxycontin. His life rapidly spiraled from part-time odd jobs to breaking-and-entering to pay for his habit. He was arrested several times for burglary but was immediately released back onto the streets because the cops simply have too many of “him” to incarcerate all of them.
Finally, Oxycontin got too expensive and he switched over to heroine. So did his girlfriend. They were living in her car when he got busted the final time. He spent a year in the big house and when he got out, his PO (parole officer) became his best friend and counselor. He had always been a good kid and wanted to return to that person he had been.
It took perseverance, but he finally got a job (with the help of his PO) as a bus boy — cleaning tables and washing dishes at a local restaurant. It was one of the few jobs available for a convicted felon. He worked hard, was conscientious at his job and, eventually, was promoted to a cook.
He has a new girlfriend now. She has a special needs child he adores. She is, also, a recovering druggy. She has a part-time job but is constantly tempted and troubled by her past. They would like to get married. However, that would most likely affect the WIC and Medicaid benefits she gets for her child. Their money issues are especially acute. He makes $12 per hour, and she makes even less. They struggle.
But they don't struggle alone. There are many others.
Life was good for the 54-year-old man, until 2008. He was laid off from a job he had had for 23 years. He and his wife lived a modest, but comfortable, life. Suddenly, though, everything was in jeopardy. He worked handy-man jobs for several years — even had a gig as an independent maintenance contractor for a big commercial property company for a couple of years until that job dried up.
He and his wife downsized to an older, smaller house. He bought an old van that he drove to jobs when he could find them. And even though his wife had a good job, the loss of his previous $58,000 per year income fomented into self-doubt and domestic arguments. This loss of self-esteem, more than the loss of income, was probably one of the biggest factors in their divorce.
He finally got a steady job at a local hardware and lumber store working out in the yard. He has learned to live lean and without many luxuries. He has a new girlfriend that makes good money as a highly paid professional. They don't discuss marriage. He has lowered his expectations about life. There is only so much you can dream about when you make $13 per hour.
Liberals and Democrats have a plan to help the two men above. It is a simple plan that is devastating to the two bottom income quintiles — where a majority of Idaho's worker's incomes reside — in the short run. In the long run, if successful, the plan is quite, albeit pernicious, brilliant.
Democrats will simply leave our country's borders open and allow millions of non-citizens to embark on America's shores. They will even hang honey pots of rewards on the borders; full of things like free health care, free college and full social welfare benefits. If that isn't enough, they will shame politicians into advocating for resettlement of refugees from all over the world into our country.
These refugees, and the 1 million legal immigrants we allow each year and the approximate 1 million illegals who sneak into this country yearly are for the most part unskilled workers. They take jobs and require less pay, in general, than our cook and lumber store worker above.
This situation works quite well for Republicans, too. For years, the Chamber of Commerce, Bank of America and magnitudes of other large corporations have advocated for open borders, paths to citizenship and social services for the new flood of low skilled workers. Their short-sighted vision is one of a never ending supply of low paid workers.
But this lack of vision by the Republicans will be their undoing and, unfortunately, our country's undoing also. About 80 percent of all immigrants, legal or illegal, vote Democrat. As Texas, Florida and Idaho turn “blue,” a minimum wage of $25 or even $45 dollars will simply be legislated. Then, ultimately, by law the free market system will be destroyed and with it, the welfare of all our citizens.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.