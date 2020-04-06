Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which, among other things, has demonstrated as never before the incompetence of President Trump, and forced the states’ governors to cope as best they can with the mounting toll of sick and dying, the struggle over abortion rights continues, and has even intersected with efforts to contain the covid-19 epidemic.
SCOTUS Deliberates on Louisiana Law
Early last month the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) heard arguments concerning the constitutionality of a Louisiana law that places serious restrictions upon women’s access to abortion services by requiring abortion doctors to obtain admitting privileges at a hospital less than 30 miles from the clinic at which they worked.
Implementation of the law was challenged, but eventually allowed by the (conservative) Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. SCOTUS then stepped in to suspend the appeals court ruling and the law did not go into effect. If it had, predictions were that two of the three remaining abortion clinics in the state (previously there were seven) would have been forced to close. One clinic (in New Orleans) would then have been the only resource for a state in which roughly a million women were of reproductive age.
Relevance of a Texas Law
The reason that SCOTUS agreed to hear this case may well be that the Louisiana law is virtually identical (including the 30-mile limit) to part of a Texas law passed in 2013. That law was initially prevented from taking effect, then later allowed to do so, and remained in effect for several years. It reached SCOTUS in 2016, and was found to be unconstitutional, (The other part of the Texas law required that all abortion clinics conform to “surgical center” specifications).
In that 2016 case (Whole Women’s Health v. Hellerstedt) SCOTUS applied the standard for assessing abortion laws that had been first enunciated in Planned Parenthood of South Eastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, in 1992. That standard, as quoted by the 2016 decision, is that "a statute which, while furthering [a] valid state interest, has the effect of placing a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman's choice cannot be considered a permissible means of serving its legitimate ends." This is often called the “undue burden” test.
The court found, in the Texas case, that the evidence was overwhelming that there was no medical need for there to be quick access to a hospital from an abortion clinic. (Embarrassingly, the defense could not produce a single case in Texas history in which complications of an abortion procedure had made it necessary for a woman to be transported immediately to a hospital for emergency care.) It was also convincingly established that the law would eliminate many women’s clinics. While the law was in effect, the number of such clinics dropped from 40 to 20.
The “Casey” process of resolving such cases involves balancing the benefits of such a law (if any) against the burden it imposes upon women’s access to abortion facilities. Clearly, the benefits of the Texas law were essentially nil, while the resultant impediment to women’s access was substantial, so SCOTUS rejected the Texas law, in a five to three vote (Justice Scalia died during this term and was not replaced until the following one.)
Louisiana Law Decision to be Announced this June
Given the precedent of the 2016 decision, it might seem doubtful that the Louisiana law will be found Constitutional. There is, after all, no reason to think that Louisiana is in a substantially different situation than Texas, either with regard to abortion safety, or the consequences of the law for abortion clinics’ survival.
But the membership of SCOTUS has changed since that decision. Of the five justices who voted against the Texas law (Breyer, Kennedy, Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan), four remain, due to Justice Kennedy retiring in 2016. All three of those who dissented (Roberts, Thomas, and Alito) remain, and two Justices, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, who are known to be politically conservative, have been added. If the court overturns the 2016 precedent, it will have opened the door to similar laws designed to subvert the intent of Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS may not even have to overturn Roe v. Wade in order to deprive most women of access to abortion.
The Pandemic is Used to Shut Down Abortion Clinics
Anti-abortion Texans don’t quit easily. The state government, when it belatedly issued orders to close non-essential businesses because of the pandemic, classified abortion as a non-essential medical procedure. While abortion is unquestionably an elective procedure, it is also time-sensitive. To postpone it indefinitely is to deny women access to abortion services for the duration of the coronavirus epidemic. Five other states — Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Mississippi — have done the same.
The Texas action resulted in a judicial sequence that mirrored what happened to the 2016 Texas law: the action was challenged in Federal District Court, which ruled it unconstitutional, then that decision was appealed and the Appeals Court reversed the district court’s decision and the law was reinstated. Court challenges have been initiated in the other five states. It seems possible that SCOTUS will decide to hear those cases in the near future.
To take advantage of a state’s temporary ability to issue decrees during a national medical emergency in order to pursue a purely political goal is, I would argue, about as contemptible an act of governmental opportunism as can be imagined.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.