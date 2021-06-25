The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments regarding a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.
The issue that will be before SCOTUS is relatively simple and straightforward: Do women have a constitutional right to decide to terminate a pregnancy, and hence a right not to be unduly hampered by state laws, when they decide to do so?
When the judgement of the court is revealed, sometime next spring, it will contain only legal arguments. There will be innumerable citations to, and discussions of, past court cases and careful assessments of the meaning of passages in the U. S. Constitution. That is as it should be. Yet there are a number of non-legal matters that are relevant to the abortion issue and that the justices may, or may not, have given thought to in the process of adjudicating this case. Those matters warrant discussion.
The most obvious of them is religion. The Supreme Court now has a super-majority of justices who are Catholic. Catholic doctrine on abortion should, of course, play no role in the court’s decision, for if justices allow their religious convictions to influence their decisions, that would itself be a violation of the Constitution’s First Amendment. But I have yet to encounter a commentator familiar with the court who thinks — at least with regard to abortion cases — that those convictions will not have had some influence on their decision.
Catholic doctrine on abortion is, I would argue, patently absurd. There is absolutely no evidence that a human’s life has any greater value than that of a field mouse. Quite the opposite, in fact, for our species is clearly the most destructive species that evolution ever created. Christianity’s insistence that god made us in his image and gave us dominion over all other created life, proves only that it is an anthropocentric religion; a religion that has invented a god who tells its inventors that they’re the greatest beings on earth. It’s a case of the puppet praising the puppeteer.
Yet, despite this pro-human bias, the bible nowhere clearly states that god prohibits abortion. Even Catholics, who are able to manufacture god’s will out of whole cloth, must contend with the fact that church doctrine about abortion has fluctuated over the centuries. They admit that they didn’t have a clue about how human reproduction really worked until the 19th century, and before then, they had different opinions about when god chose to put a soul in the developing child. They now insist that the embryo is a human from the moment of conception, which is an entirely arbitrary doctrine. And they choose to ignore the obviously self-serving function of their abortion (and contraception) doctrines: the more children, the more Catholics; the more Catholics, the more temporal power that is wielded by the church.
Another obviously pertinent topic is women’s continuing efforts to gain full control of their lives. It’s no coincidence that it is in conservative, Republican states that laws are passed to prevent abortion. It’s not solely religious convictions that are behind that; it’s an insistence that a woman’s primary role in life is to be a mother. In Idaho, a female
member of the state legislature opposed accepting federal funds to provide early childhood education and child care because she thought mothers should stay at home with their children, rather than have careers. The right to have an abortion is thus only one element in women’s struggle to escape from the traditional roles assigned to them in a male-dominated society.
A third topic stems from the fact that states’ tactics designed to prevent abortion are not race and class neutral. Wealthy women will always have the ability to obtain abortions, whether by traveling to another state, or country, or by acquisition of medicinal abortion pills on the black market. Poor women, who are predominantly women of color, are less able to afford such measures and hence suffer disproportionally from anti-abortion legislation.
Finally, a topic of considerable importance related to abortion is the simple fact that every abortion that occurs means that one less human will be added to the world’s population.
These days, the public seems relatively unconcerned with population growth. Since the famine predictions of the Ehrlich’s book, “The Population Bomb,” failed to materialize, people seem not to be particularly interested in the fact that the world’s human population has grown steadily from the time of that book’s publication to the present. There were about 5 billion people when the Ehrlich’s made their grim predictions; now there are just under 8 billion.
We horde of humans may be able to find ways to feed ourselves, but we also take up a lot of space, not just with our homes and cities, but with the farmland and grazing land that we require to provide our food. The more our population expands, the more we convert habitat that other creatures need to survive, into land that serves our needs. Habitat destruction is the primary cause of extinction, and the United Nations 2019 assessment was that a million plants and animals will be extinct within a decade or two.
And then there’s the global warming that the billions of us have caused. We talk a lot about climate change’s danger to humans, but the danger to other creatures is much greater, for they have no technology with which to adapt to this rapid warming. They are not unintelligent, and have some adaptive capacities, but, ultimately, they have only evolution as an adaptive mechanism, and that requires more time than is left to them. In short, we humans have become the scourge of life on this planet.
What would it cost us to be fewer? Is growth such an unalloyed good that we must pursue it until we’ve exterminated the other occupants of the planet? Why not make it our goal to reduce not just our carbon emissions, but our numbers, too?
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.