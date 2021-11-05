It’s been a bad week for progressives, and if their obstinance in incorrectly reading the tea leaves remains, I think this might be the beginning of a political landslide that could flip 60 seats red in the U.S. House next year. After this past week’s shellacking of Democrats in Virginia and elsewhere, the mood of the electorate is pretty clear. Blazing like a 10 gigawatt neon sign, in fact.
Three things have come to the fore in the past few days that make me think that 2022 might be less than great for progressives: The Braves’ victory in the World Series, the recent election smackdowns and the emergence of “Let’s Go Brandon” as a popular catchphrase. Let’s just go down the list.
TV ratings for this year’s World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros took a big jump — reversing a decades long decline. This despite predictions of a ratings debacle because no one would be interested in seeing Atlanta play anyone. Guess again.
Atlanta became a cause célèbre likely due to the controversial decision to relocate the 2021 All Star game from Atlanta because of a recently enacted Georgia voting rights law that arguably disenfranchises Black voters. The cut-off-the-nose-to-spite-the-face style decision to move the All Star game from a city that is 51.8 percent Black (and largely run by Black politicians and administrators) to a city that’s 9.2 percent Black, to support Blacks, was widely cheered by the left and by President Joe Biden.
By everyone else? Not so much. So I, and I suspect many others as well, adopted Atlanta as they made their improbable run to the World Series title — cheering wildly as they put a gigantic thumb in the eye of the media and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred while hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy. Well played, Braves. Well played.
I’ve heard every excuse in the world from the left concerning their lambasting in this past week’s elections, which any fair-minded person would have to acknowledge as a rebuke of progressive initiatives. Several initiatives to defund or remake police departments went down like lead balloons on Jupiter. Law-and-order candidates won convincingly in nearly every place in which one of them was on a ballot. Democratic candidates managed to literally snatch defeat from the jaws of victory across the board in blue Virginia and almost in New Jersey as well.
You can’t blame this on lack of turnout either. Turnout was great. Voters of all backgrounds and persuasions spoke loud and clear. The issue was that swing voters abandoned Democrats in droves. When swing voters prefer Trump lite candidates to Democrats, the writing is on the wall.
All of this should be very difficult to misinterpret. But that’s not stopping the left from trying. Progressives are now doubling down on the policies that are extremely unpopular not only with swing voters, but with moderates in their own party.
None of this is particularly surprising. The left, after all, fantastically misinterpreted the 2020 elections in which they eked out minuscule electoral majorities running against a historically unpopular Donald Trump. Swing voters may have held their noses once and chose policies they didn’t like over someone that they didn’t like, but I would not count on that sentiment carrying the day again in 2022. Given recent events, I doubt that I’m way out on a limb here either.
It’s increasingly clear that the current Democratic Party has lost touch with a majority of voters — crucially, swing voters. You need swing voters to win national elections, and those folks don’t much care much for debates about pronouns, silly and heretofore obscure academic theories about race, the alleged benefits of socialism and the like. They do care about the cost (and availability) of groceries, gasoline and other daily needs. They care about inflation. They care about public safety. With regard to the latter, “Defund the police” has to be the most counterproductive political rallying cry ever.
Swing voters with school-aged children become very unhappy when school boards hire expensive consultants to figure out ways to benefit one race at the expense of all others — while being told that it’s none of their business. This also belongs in the annals worst get-out-the-vote rallying cries, for the people who came up with it, ever.
“Let’s go Brandon” originated with a TV interview at a recent NASCAR race, where reporter Kelli Stavast, while interviewing winning driver Brandon Brown, interpreted a three-word chant from the crowd that was uncomplimentary of President Biden as “Let’s go Brandon.”
The right latched on to this new catchphrase as a way of slamming President Biden and the left without resorting to four-letter words. Ms. Stavast, in the meantime, was widely praised for her instant rewriting of history in President Biden’s favor.
As time has passed, “Let’s go Brandon” has become not only a rallying cry against President Biden, but for those like me, an example of the clear bias across vast swaths of the media for the left.
Many TV news personalities, reporters and other media types said, directly, far worse things about President Trump as paid professionals, not NASCAR fans yukking it up on the weekend. And it doesn’t stop there. When Ruth Bader Ginsburg told Katie Couric, in an interview shortly before Justice Ginsburg’s death, that Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem was “dumb and disrespectful,” “stupid” and “arrogant,” Couric edited those comments out of the interview to “protect” the liberal icon.
Edward Murrow might have rolled over in his grave on that one.
Yo, Mr. Journalism professor. Tell me again, in convincing fashion please, how unbiased and exemplary the press in this country is, again.
I won’t hold my breath. But in the meantime, and for media consumption only, let’s go Brandon!
Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist. writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog: “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.