Councilwoman Claudia Ortega and I have been visiting with various city employees in an effort to train ourselves up as we prepare to begin the next round of budget considerations after the holidays. We were thrown into the deep end of the budget pool last year simply because new council members are sworn in in early January and begin budgeting almost immediately. Since there is almost no organized orientation for new council members, we were pretty much left to our own devices and learn-as-you-go. That situation, coupled with the lack of a citywide long-term project plan, any proactive solicitation of input from the public, and no prioritized budget drivers made budgeting very difficult and obscure.
Lacking any other avenues for increasing our understanding of city processes and long range planning, we took our City Council president’s advice and have embarked on a systematic effort to become much more informed.
We remarked to a city administrative staff member last year that we believe a better orientation process for new council members is needed. The staff member shared that most new council members aren’t that interested in much information and, therefore, city staff stopped preparing in-depth orientation materials that were largely unread. I don’t blame them. Why spend hours preparing information that is ignored?
We are both very cognizant and respectful of open meeting laws. However, there is no consistent interpretation of these laws. We have consulted the Idaho attorney general’s open meeting law handbook and sought advice from a variety of sources including our city attorney, other attorneys experienced in the field, several Idaho legislators and the Association of Idaho Cities. We absolutely agree that deals should not be made in back rooms out of the public eye. However, we also believe that elected officials have an obligation to understand what they are voting on and why various recommendations are brought before them. Asking questions in order to responsibly fulfill our duty to the public is a far cry from seeking to manipulate a vote behind the scenes.
Our meetings with city staffers are comprised mostly of questions about how various city processes that are mentioned during open City Council meeting presentations work. Typical questions might include:
• What is your philosophy as a department head?
• How do various city departments coordinate around projects requiring input and collaboration?
• Do you have a departmental strategic plan summary you could give us?
• Could you give us more information regarding a particular presentation to the council so we understand more fully?
Sometimes facility tours are offered. We find these very informative and helpful.
The majority of city staff with whom we have met is very welcoming and expresses appreciation for our attempts to become more informed. A few seem worried about whether we will confuse employees even though we have no legal capacity outside properly convened council meetings to exercise any authority whatsoever with regard to city matters. We emphasize this point in our meetings. We also acknowledge that our being Council members and having statutory authority in a few very defined circumstances is a reality best addressed transparently during the meeting.
In summary, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the city staff members who have hosted our visits — and to those who will host us in the future. We appreciate your taking precious time during your busy work days to help train-up a couple of newbies. There is no doubt that having to deal with novice council members can be frustrating for experienced employees. Your patience and willingness to answer our questions straightforwardly is most welcome. Your inclusion of data and pertinent documents in our meetings takes prep time and we sincerely appreciate that fact.
It is an honor to serve as a bridge between the people of Pocatello and our city employees. It is a responsibility that, for us, demands we make concerted efforts to be informed enough to make thoughtful decisions. We know that many will not agree with our decision. As we said to the thousands of Pocatellans we spoke with during our campaigns, “We know you will sometimes be really ticked with us because we made a decision you don’t agree with. When that happens, you can count on the fact that we will explain our reasons for deciding as we did. You still may not agree. We will not try to convince you we are right and you are wrong. At the very least you will know we will be upfront and honest with you. We will take responsibility for our decisions.”
Joyful holidays to all our city employees and all our city residents. Special thanks to our taxpayers who foot the bills.
This column was written by Pocatello City Council member Christine Stevens.