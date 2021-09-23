You think 2020 was bad for you? I'm your huckleberry. In addition to COVID-19, 2020 was the year I found out that I'd been carrying around, for some time, a ginormous kidney stone. I found out about the kidney stone because of screening X-rays I had for a hip replacement that was overdue by about a decade.
I'd have to really not like you to wish upon you kidney stones. Renal stones are misery incarnate. The one I had was oval shaped and about 2 centimeters long. It'd been in there for a while and probably accounted for a lot of what I thought was back-related chronic pain. The stone and accompanying reduced kidney function was almost definitely related to the severe, sometimes incapacitating, cramping I'd begun to experience after dirt bike rides in warm weather.
Because my wife works at Bingham Memorial Hospital, we are part of the BMH health care family. My urologist, Doctor S., is a fun guy. He rides motorcycles, drives very cool cars and brews a mean coffee in his office. I like him a lot. He needs to be likeable because what's going to happen to you under his watch is not fun.
For stones my size, you undergo ESWL (extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy). This procedure breaks up the one large stone into smaller fragments that, at least in theory, pass easily. You are passed out for the ESWL and insertion of the stent recommended to help the stone fragments pass, but you are, unfortunately, wide awake when the time comes to pull the stent out. You won't forget that anytime soon. Suffice it to say that passing the stones is the least eventful part of the entire process. I kid you not.
I had to postpone the hip replacement until I was free of meddlesome stones. That was about a year ago this very week. So a year ago, during the last week of September 2020, I became a bionic man.
My orthopedist, Dr. P., is also a fun guy. He rides motorcycles and smiles a lot. He's ruthlessly competent and very easy to trust. That's important, because having your hip dislocated, the top of your femur sawed off and drilled with holes to accept an implant, much less getting it all put back together so that it works, is not something that you feel good about just anyone doing.
My hip was really bad, with a lot of bone-on-bone contact, as a result of a motorcycle road racing crash more than a decade ago. It hurt like crazy all of the time, and it took a substantial daily regimen of ibuprofen to keep the pain at a level below debilitating. I knew that something needed to be done, but artificial body parts are a tough ask when conversing with oneself.
If you happen to be having that or some similar conversation with yourself, I encourage you to pull the trigger and take care of yourself. Recovery from the hip was much faster than I expected — less than six months to full mobility. Now, a year later, it's like I stepped out of a time machine that's provided me with a couple of extra decades. I cannot possibly exaggerate how much better off I am now, physically and mentally, than I was a year ago.
An additional benefit, now that I'm mobile and can exercise, is I've managed to shed nearly 30 pounds. My quality of life is better than it was a year ago and improving every day. A lot of activities I thought were gone for good are now, once again, available to me.
My only regret is not taking care of myself sooner. Don't you make the same mistake. If you've got something that needs fixing, get it fixed.
If you can get space in a hospital, that is. Right now “elective” surgeries are difficult to schedule because of COVID patients. Don't get me going on this. That'd take three columns.
We live in an age of miracles. You have every right to see it differently, to wallow in doom and misery, if that's the way you have to have it, but you are missing out.
These days, with a bit of luck and the benefit of modern medical science, most of us can expect to live healthy, productive lives well into what used to be old age just a generation or so ago. At least as long as you take reasonably good care of yourself in your youth and middle age. Excessive drinking, smoking and the wrong drugs can alter that trajectory considerably. I'd avoid as much of that as possible.
Anyway, thanks Doctor S., Doctor P. and Doctor C. (our family medicine doctor who set everything up). On account of you three, the best time of my life is right now.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.