I would again like to thank all of the folks at the animal shelters and rescues for doing a really difficult job. It has been well documented that one of the most stressful jobs in the country is working at an animal shelter. And some local volunteer groups are rescuing pretty much 24/7. But, despite these huge efforts by so many, the animal overpopulation problem (specifically cat overpopulation) never seems to go away. As a friend of mine at Bannock Humane Society, stated: We are going to need a huge community effort to solve this problem.
I don’t know how many people are truly aware of the magnitude of the cat overpopulation problem in Pocatello and our surrounding towns, but it is bad. So bad that the Pocatello Animal Shelter (with the help of a grant for spaying and neutering) was giving cats away a few months ago. This is a short-term solution that will not continue to work, at least not without a lot of funding that the people of Pocatello would have to find. The problem for now is that there will soon be many more kittens. Cats have large litters, get pregnant often and live long lives. Where will the homes be for the new batches coming up this spring?
Of course the most obvious solution is low-cost spaying and neutering on the part of every individual, and there are programs available through the Bannock County Humane Society (BHS) and Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) that help with the costs. The next thing that comes to mind are TNR (trap/neuter/release) programs. PAWS already does fantastic work there, but they are not big enough to handle this entire problem on their own. I understand TNR is being talked about at the City Council level, but I don’t know what the status is. I hope someone from the mayor’s office or the council will make this a priority and inform the public soon.
I would encourage everyone to talk to your friends who are already busy rescuing and find out what their organizations are doing and how you can help. These people are the experts. In addition to low cost spaying and neutering, there are also foster programs. Bannock Humane Society is always looking for good foster homes. Fostering is another really valuable way to help with the overpopulation problem. If you can’t keep them permanently, you can still really help by keeping them safe until someone can adopt. I can’t thank BHS enough for the support they have given me as a foster. The number for BHS is 208-232-0371 They also have a Facebook page and a website: bannockhumanesociety.org.
The main priority of PAWS is helping people with feral cats and providing affordable spaying and neutering (you can pick up vouchers every Saturday at Petco at 1 p.m.) but they have taken in a lot of strays over the years and could also use some foster help. Early last summer, some friends and I were walking at Cherry Springs. We found two abandoned kittens near the parking area. Apparently someone had just dumped them off. These were two darling little black kittens that were entirely vulnerable. They would have simply become food for predators. Dumping is a huge problem in this area, but fortunately for us, we called PAWS and, at that time, they were able to take them in. The number for PAWS is 208-406-2970 , and they also have a website, pocatellopaws.org, and Facebook page.
Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (208-234-6156) and the Chubbuck Animal Shelter (208-237-7172) also have Facebook pages and websites to visit. Fort Hall ROAR is a fairly new organization, and they have been extremely busy working with people in the area to find placement for cats and dogs as well as helping folks get their animals spayed and neutered. Please like their Facebook page and find out what they are doing. I think by now a lot of people are also aware of the hard work the Crazy Lady Rescue has done. They have rescued many cats and dogs and they are also on Facebook.
Of course, donations are needed everywhere. None of the volunteers are paid anywhere in this area. Donations can keep rescues in business by bringing down the cost of shots, chips, veterinary care, spaying/neutering and supplies.
And if you have room in your heart and in your home, please adopt. Pocatello Animal Shelter has some beautiful cats there that you can see in person, just as you walk in the door. Bannock County Humane Society has many cats available for adoption. You can see them by visiting Petco and Petsmart. They are the ones in the cages that are presently being fostered. PAWS always has some cats available that you can see on their homepage or give them a call. You can visit Petfinder.com also and see pictures of many of the cats in our area. Petfinder.com is amazing and they can help you find just the right cat for you. Unfortunately, there are (and at this point will continue to be — unless we all do something) pages of cats looking for good homes.
Susan Severson grew up in Pocatello where she attended Pocatello High School and Idaho State University. She completed a degree in computer information systems in 1990 while working at Kraft. Upon graduation she was employed at various jobs at the Idaho National Laboratory, including warehousing and human resources. Upon retirement in 2010, her goals were to become a more informed and active citizen and animal advocate.