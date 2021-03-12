On March 9, local voters renewed the school district’s supplemental levy with 62.82 percent of votes in favor of the levy. Voters also chose to retain all three seated board members on the ballot for recall. On behalf of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees, thank you for your support.
Our community has been saying yes to this levy for more than 60 years. This most recent vote will keep the levy in place through the 2022-2023 school year. With your vote, you proved once again that you champion education and highly value our local youth.
We have good reason to share our gratitude.
On March 10, 2020, the day after the vote to renew the school plant facilities levy, there was little time for celebration. Instead, the PCSD 25 administration team immediately turned its attention to an issue that had, until that time, been on the “watch list”: the coronavirus pandemic. By March 16, conditions had precipitated the administration to bring a recommendation before the board to transition schools to a remote learning environment. Spring break plans were canceled as the board and administration grappled with the challenges associated with operating schools safely and efficiently in the face of a global pandemic.
During that time, learning was continued without interruption. We kept all learners learning five days a week. We kept all staff members working five days a week. Not a single employee was laid off or hours furloughed.
We began the 2020-2021 school year with a blended learning model. Elementary schools (K-5) operated in the modified traditional instructional model and secondary schools (6-12) operated in the a/b hybrid instructional model. All instructional models deliver educational services five days a week, whether in-person or remotely, and are outlined in
One year later, all learners are back in school in-person with face-to-face instruction five days a week.
Over the past year, we have operated with an “all hands on deck” approach — all learners, all parents, all guardians, all teachers, all ancillary staff members, all Board Members, all community members, each contributing in their own way to the educational promise we make to this community.
Because public education is just that: an educational promise that we fulfill to our learners in partnership with parents, families and the broader community. Parent engagement is one of the No. 1 factors in determining a learner’s success. We acknowledge, support and encourage parents’ input and advocacy for the best interests of their children. If the outcome of this process is a community that is deeper engaged in public education, that is a win for all of us, with the greatest potential impact for learners.
PCSD 25 is a mission-driven organization where every decision is framed by our “why” — our learners. We must commit to continuing to work together to find solutions that will best help us fulfill that promise to those learners as we look to the future and move beyond the pandemic.
In renewing the levy, the community delivered a resounding message to our teachers, our administrators, our board, our parents and, most importantly, our learners. You stated clearly that you value the work we are doing in our schools and beyond the walls of our classrooms. The supplemental levy funds will allow us to continue to improve and to extend the tradition of high quality education in our school district. Your vote helps to provide the essential resources needed to deliver the education our learners deserve to achieve success. Your vote of confidence is just the spark we need to carry us through the completion of a challenging school year with pride in our efforts, gratitude in our hearts and success in our future.
We recognize that every dollar you spend counts. We pledge to continue our unwavering commitment to stretch every dollar as far as it will go.
On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, thank you for continuing to say YES. Each one of us recognizes that your "yes" comes at a personal sacrifice. It is an honor and a privilege to serve in a community dedicated to its youth and its schools. Thank you, community, for reflecting back to us that we make the greatest impact when we make a commitment to Think More, Learn More and Be More Together.
