The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law prohibiting most abortions, less than a day after it took effect and became the most restrictive abortion measure in the nation. Pregnancies due to rape or incest were not considered. Even by Texas standards, this is extreme. The vote was 5 to 4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining the court’s three liberal members in dissent. The majority opinion was unsigned and consisted of a single long paragraph. All four dissenting justices filed opinions.
“The court’s order is stunning,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent. “Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand.”
Indeed, the failure of the court to even consider the legality or constitutional viability of this restrictive law is a blight on the court’s credibility. Where were the oral arguments? Was this a rushed decision despite the serious nature of the issue? Chief Justice Roberts wrote that he would have blocked the law while appeals moved forward, which seems like a reasonable action.
Anti-abortion advocates may now see the possibly of Roe vs. Wade (1973) being overturned. This issue is personal for everyone and begs the question: Is it possible to be against abortion, or at least uncomfortable with the issue, and still be pro-choice?
Absolutely — and there are more questions.
Why can’t the pro-life and pro-choice people work together on family planning and birth control and make unwanted pregnancies rare and abortion obsolete?
Why are pro-life advocates often guilty of shooting doctors in the back and blowing up clinics? Some of these abortion clinics also deliver babies into the world.
Why do pro-life people seem to love fetuses until they are born? What happens to an unwanted child brought into the world hostile to its existence? Often, they grow up on the street selling themselves or drugs and engaging in gang warfare.
Why are pro-life advocates predominantly white — or does it matter?
Regarding the Supreme Court, it has a history of judgments both tragic and admirable. In 1857, Justice Roger Taney ruled in the Dred Scott decision that the Constitution did not include American citizenship for people of African descent, “regardless of whether they were enslaved or free.” It was meant to settle the slavery issue, “forever.” Of course, the issue wasn’t settled. Ironically, Justice Taney had to swear in his implacable enemy, Abraham Lincoln, as president of the United States. The Civil War began.
In 1954 in the Brown v. Board of Education case, the Supreme Court struck down the 1896 Court doctrine of “separate but equal.”
Now the Supreme Court has failed to act on a new draconian Texas law. What will this inspire? I don’t think it will lead to a civil war, but this law could have unwanted consequences if women resort to dangerous, so-called “back-alley abortions.”
The ultimate question is this: Who decides what care a woman needs regarding a decision to abort or not abort — the woman or the state?
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”