The terrible turnout in Tulsa — for the president’s campaign rally last Saturday evening — may be getting more attention than it deserves. The question is, what do the empty seats mean, going forward, for his candidacy?
Were his supporters absent because his support is that weak? Were they simply worried about the risk of coronavirus infection? Or is the pandemic changing the rules of campaigning? Those questions were being debated by the President’s campaign staff even before the rally ended.
The president was understandably disappointed when only 6,200 supporters showed up in the 19,500 seat arena booked for the event. He yelled at his staffers backstage before going on. He returned to the White House a tired and apparently discouraged politician.
His speech was wandering and lackluster. Performing artists can relate. A performer feeds off the energy of the crowd. The crowd appeared bored and distracted. It’s hard for a performer who works almost entirely off the cuff to do his best work with that kind of audience.
The rally was planned before COVID-19 case numbers began skyrocketing around Tulsa. Almost 25 percent of total cases in Oklahoma since February were reported in the last week. It’s likely even some strong supporters of the president stayed home from an indoor event with no physical distancing and few face masks.
Polling shows if the November election were held today the president would lose to his presumed opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. The most notable prediction was a well-respected Fox News poll last week showing Biden ahead by over 10 percent. Such polls, however, are notoriously unreliable more than four months before an election.
While the president has been a polarizing public figure, his approval rating since taking office has wavered little. It’s currently around 42 percent, only 2 percent less than when he took office. While he may be losing some swing voters, it’s unlikely so many faithful supporters would skip a chance to see him live.
What’s going on? Could it be the pandemic?
It’s too easy to say more than 120,000 American dead due to COVID-19 explains all that’s going on in the polls. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine have both presided over thousands of COVID-19 deaths and retained acceptable approval in their states.
Those governors, however, have been highly visible leaders in the fight against the pandemic in their states. They’ve followed the informed advice of their public health officials. They’ve fought to obtain critical supplies for their health care systems and their citizens. They’ve demonstrated consistently they care about the welfare of those in their states.
The president, in contrast, has appeared to have lost interest in the subject. At every step along the pandemic road he’s shown his concern is how each unanticipated event would affect his chances for reelection.
His recent quip, that there should be fewer tests for the virus because, “it makes the U.S. look bad,” can’t be explained away as a joke. There are over 120,000 reasons why that would be a very bad joke. There are at least 600 more funerals being planned every day due to the virus as evidence it’s no laughing matter.
The testing quip reveals what the president has never attempted to hide. Reelection is his first priority.
The 2020 election is still the president’s to lose. He has the Electoral College and the power of incumbency in his corner. American election laws, provided certain conditions are met, permit unlimited spending on his behalf by corporations and wealthy donors during the campaign.
He still has an exceptional ability to persuade the news media to make him its lead story in every news cycle. Tweets, photo ops, firings and controversial quips make for good sound bites, headlines and social media clickbait. Even negative attention reminds voters of his brand and he’s worked that in his favor.
There’s much more, of course. The president’s policies — anti-immigrant, pro-big business, isolationist, rid the government of career civil servants — have outraged his opponents but played well to his base of support.
However, life in America, as you know too well, is not the same today as it was four years ago. Unemployment hovers around 10 percent. A crowded campaign event in Phoenix looks risky, not just for attendees but for a campaign that can ill afford possible future headlines about that rally being a superspreader event.
The president has had a clear head start on this election race.
Have the rules for what works in a campaign changed, though, due to an unseeable virus? Might the president lose reelection because of a pandemic that doesn’t appear to be going away?
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.