Telling the truth is mostly considered the right thing to do. In some cases our laws require it. Usually, though, you can remain within the law while saying the most outrageous things.
That’s thanks to one of the five freedoms spelled out in the first amendment to our Constitution. “Congress shall make no law...abridging the freedom of speech” is how our Constitution puts it.
There are some limits, however, to our freedom of speech. We do have to tell the truth in court, in legal proceedings and in certain business transactions.
One would think that a former federal prosecutor, a former mayor of the City of New York, a personal lawyer to the former president and an attorney for over 50 years would know that. Apparently Rudy Giuliani may have lost sight of his duty to tell the truth.
This past week, a New York state court temporarily suspended Giuliani from the practice of law. The court wrote, “There is uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani issued false statements following the 2020 presidential election. "These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client."
Giuliani, for his part, has said that any of his false statements were not made with the knowledge that they were false at the time he made them. He will have the opportunity to defend his license to practice law in New York at a hearing yet to be scheduled. His license to practice law in Washington, D.C., is not in question, at least not yet.
This is a big deal. Not, however, for reasons that may first come to mind. Yes, Giuliani is already under a criminal investigation by the Justice Department and so far the former president won’t pay Giuliani for legal services after the November election.
There’s no doubt many readers of this newspaper will see Giuliani’s latest challenge as a left-wing attack on a righteous patriot. I get that.
There’s something bigger going on here, though. It’s the importance of truth in a nation whose foundation is the rule of law.
Licensed professionals, a group that includes practicing attorneys, have very specific legal obligations about telling the truth. The same can be said of any other licensed professionals. Besides lawyers, think about licensed financial advisors, accountants, doctors, architects and engineers, just to name a few.
I fit in the last category. As a licensed professional engineer I understand something of the legal obligation Giuliani is under.
Professional advice must be competent and correct. If it’s not, the professional giving that advice can be held legally liable for any negative consequences. Giuliani, in his capacity as an attorney, works under these constraints when he does legal work.
The licensing exams professionals are required to take are intended to prove their competence. There is, however, no test that measures the ability, or willingness, of a professional to tell a client the truth.
On more than one occasion I’ve been asked, “Can’t I just build it this way? It will be cheaper. Can’t you just say it will be good enough?”
If “this way” is better than my plan, the answer is easy. If it isn’t safe or if it’s a bad use of the client’s money, though, the answer needs to be carefully crafted. It’s necessary to stick to sound engineering advice but, hopefully, not offend the client. Sometimes the latter isn’t possible.
When the client wants to be told what the client wants to hear, and that isn’t the truth according to sound professional judgment, the professional has to make the difficult choice to defend the truth and risk losing the client.
Somehow, somewhere along the way, Rudy Giuliani appears to have lost sight of that. His obligation, that of an attorney to be honest with his client, does not seem to have been fulfilled.
There are reasons why there are real-world consequences when a professional abdicates responsibility and doesn’t tell a client the complete truth. If Giuliani’s client had been given the unvarnished truth by his attorney, who’s to say that client wouldn’t have spoken differently to a crowd that became a violent mob and stormed our capitol on Jan. 6?
Or, that client might have carried on, even if Giuliani had been honest, and likely been fired for his trouble. At least, though, Giuliani wouldn’t have been complicit in a deadly insurrection and facing potential permanent disbarment.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.