As an educator of 30 years, I would like to share what teaching has been like these past weeks during this COVID-19 pandemic. As president of the Pocatello Education Association, I will be drawing upon the experiences of teachers in our district.
Not only are we teaching our curriculum, we are transforming that curriculum to an online platform as well as adjusting it for our students with Individualized Education Programs and 504 plans. We do this for every subject we teach. We then teach the material and monitor online students. We are sanitizing our classrooms between classes, on our preps, before and after school. We are encouraging our students to eat the free breakfast and lunches, taking temperatures, monitoring kids’ health, encouraging personal hygiene, and dispensing lysol wipes and hand sanitizer. We are worrying about those kids we know are better off in school.
We are making house calls and checking in with families and directing them to community programs. Our wonderful school counselors are not only checking in on our students, but also our staff. We are providing technical support in class and for both students and parents at home. We have parents sitting by students telling them the answers and yelling at the teacher during Google meets with students and other parents watching. We are monitoring both the students before school as well as the wearing of masks.
We are receiving emails at almost every hour of the day. We are losing our prep time to cover classes as we lack enough subs. We are making videos of our lessons and posting them on Classroom. A required daily three-minute Screencastify may take up to 10 minutes to create, load and post for each subject we teach. On top of all of this, we are also expected to prepare our students for state standardized testing and complete our evaluation process, and for those who are experienced teachers, trying to comprehend what the state expects of us to be marked distinguished to get compensation that is commensurate with our years of experience or advanced degrees.
Most teachers are getting an average of 50 minutes uninterrupted planning time. That is 250 minutes a week or 4 hours and 10 minutes. Within that time, we are supposed to create lesson plans, make videos, answer emails, document what we are doing on Wednesdays, complete any administrative paperwork, and attend IEP or parent meetings. We are also supposed to grade assignments during this time. A secondary teacher will have an average of 125 students. Averaging three assignments a week and averaging one minute per assignment — which never happens — that is six hours and 15 minutes of grading. That puts us already at a deficit of two hours and five minutes. For elementary teachers, it is almost the same story. If an elementary teacher has 30 kids in a class and grades one assignment for each curriculum taught — math, english, science, social studies — and takes that one minute for each assignment, that is two hours a day of grading.
On Wednesdays, secondary teachers get an additional four hours in which we are working with students in person or online, individually or in groups, answering emails, updating our curriculum, and sanitizing our classrooms. The rest of the day, we have our PLC or PD meetings, still answering phone calls or emails, or working with students, and now some of us have to turn in documentation of what we are doing on this day as some people in the community perceive it as a day off.
I asked my members to keep track of how many hours they worked above contract time in one week. I had 85 members respond, and this was a cross-section of elementary, middle school, and secondary. They are from teachers in different subjects and almost each school in the District is represented. The least amount of time spent over contract time was one and a half hours. The most time spent above contract time was 48 hours. The average time spent above contract time was 12 hours and nine minutes. This is all uncompensated time we are spending to keep up with what has been asked of us but the district and the parents.
In addition to this, members in this community have told us, “If a teacher or administrator feels at risk they have the right to choose employment.” We have been called lazy and accused of not teaching and just providing busywork. We have heard complaints that we are assigning too much work and complaints that we are assigning too little work. COVID has been compared to lice and, after all, teachers knew going in that they would be exposed to that. Teachers have received rude and belligerent emails and phone calls. Teachers have been likened to grocery store clerks and admonished that if they can keep working, then so can we. I won’t even go into what I have been called. I can’t help but wonder how much of this attitude is seen and heard by our students?
None of us ever thought we would be living and working in a global pandemic. However, educators are not martyrs, nor should we be expected to perform more than our job description requires. But, because we are dedicated professionals, because for most of us this is a calling, we do go above and beyond because we love our jobs and our students. This is no longer sustainable. We are bone weary. Many of us are on medication now for anxiety, depression and sleep deprivation. We are missing hours each week with our families and our own personal time. We simply cannot be asked to do one more thing or told we have to do better. We have got to be allowed to start adjusting our workloads to meet the required contract times. We are asking that we get the time, tools, compensation and, most of all, the respect we require and deserve to fulfill our calling to educate our kids.
Mary Anne McGrory is the president of the Pocatello Education Association.