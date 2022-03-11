Dear citizens of Bannock County,
Hello! My name is Tamara Code, and I am excited to announce that I am running for the office of Bannock County assessor.
I was born and brought up in Idaho, and for decades I’ve lived, worked and raised a family here in Pocatello, and I love this area.
Anyone who lives in Bannock County and owns property understands that the current assessor’s tenure in this critical position has been a train wreck: incompetent management, lack of preparedness, wildly assessed property tax valuations, poor customer service and tax bills that are so outrageously high and arrive so late there’s no time to prepare your appeal.
This isn’t the fault of the hard-working assessor’s office employees who, day after day, do their utmost to serve the public. These problems stem from an assessor who may mean well but is out of her league when it comes to understanding complex county finances and running a major county organization. Not everyone is suited by temperament or training to supervise a large group of employees or overcome financially challenging tasks — but I am.
With my degrees in business education and Master of Business Administration, my successful business and organizational experience, which includes supervision of over a hundred employees for a large hotel in Boise, and my ability to organize and creatively solve problems, I am the best assessor candidate to serve the citizens of Bannock County and will do so with diligence and pride.
Living in Bannock County, you know it’s time for a change in the assessor’s office. Besides all the problems the office is currently suffering, how many of you have had to wait in what seems like endless lines before you can speak to someone about your taxes, purchase new license plates or update your tags?
Long lines are not acceptable, and neither is going to another county to buy license plates due to those lengthy waits. This cuts a vital revenue stream Bannock County desperately needs. Instead of spending your license renewal dollars elsewhere, our assessor’s office needs to improve our services so you have the incentive to buy them here. This will help to avoid future property tax hikes while allowing us to fund critical county services.
With enormous hikes in home valuations in the last few years, the citizens of Bannock County are struggling to make ends meet. With your vote for me as your new assessor, I will see to it that this is addressed in a proactive way that is fair to the County and its citizens.
As Bannock County’s assessor, I will bring a new vision to the office. I vow to work toward accurate, equitable and timely assessments. I will streamline processes to make it easier for our citizens to access vital services. My experience and education have prepared me to excel at this office, and I promise you that every day I will work earnestly on behalf of the citizens of Bannock County. Thank you for your consideration and for your vote this November.
Tamara Code is a candidate for Bannock County assessor.