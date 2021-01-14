“She won't even miss me when I'm gone, but that's OK with me I'll cry later on.” — "Talk To Ya Later" by The Tubes
What do VP Mike Pence, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Reps. Liz Cheney, Tom Rice, Dan Newhouse, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Gonzalez, Fred Upton, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, John Katko and David Valadao; Attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen; a parade of Cabinet members, advisers, spokespersons and aides to Donald Trump, all have in common with every student at Trump University, nearly everyone with whom Trump has ever entered a business deal, and absolutely everyone to whom Trump owes money?
All of the above have found out that any loyalty to, or defense of, Donald Trump is a one-way street. They've discovered, to their rue, that Trump is an unintelligent, amoral charlatan bereft of any substantive principle — except self-preservation. His election to president of the United States turns out to have been one of the most unfortunate events in our country's history.
The degree to which Trump's hostile takeover of the Republican Party has torpedoed the GOP, at least for the present, is difficult to overstate.
Republicans, except for Trump, overperformed in last fall's elections. Except for Trump, momentum seemed to be on their side. The GOP unexpectedly picked up seats in the House and appeared primed to retain the Senate. The outlook was sunny.
Then came Trump and his outlandish claims of a rigged election — something that has no basis in fact and has been universally repudiated by the judiciary and many Republican officials. Some Republican politicians as well — though not enough. As more and more Americans grew uncomfortable with Trump and his enablers, Trump, in his well-trod, self-aggrandizing way, encouraged a mob to descend on Capitol Hill while Congress was in a joint session to verify the results of the election that he lost. The rest is history.
Before last week, Trump had a reasonable chance of a legacy that was not all bad. Mostly bad, perhaps, but not all bad. There were some things that reasonable conservatives could point to as successes. Many Trump supporters are people who are not enamored with all of the bad things he represents. They are just conservatives who sure as hell aren't voting for a Democrat when a breathing alternative exists.
But all of that went away the moment Trump encouraged a mob of followers to storm the Capitol. Ignominy is now a foregone conclusion. Right now, in fact, you have to get in line to jump off the Trump-tanic. And when you hit the water, you'll find the lifeboats are all full.
But there is an escape, if you look in the right place.
Right now, more than anytime in my life, the time is ripe for the emergence of a strong, center-right third party in this country. The Lincoln Project (of which I am a member) could be a strong contender to spawn such an effort.
The founders of the Lincoln Project have very strong conservative bona fides, but without the crazy that has come to dominate right-wing base politics.
America is a slightly right of center nation. The left's base is largely confined to urban areas, the right largely to rural areas. Suburban America is roughly in the middle, but slightly right. My guess is that a center-right third party would appeal to much of suburban America, most independent voters and a sizable chunk of Democrats and Republicans who are sick and tired of the head cases on their left and right flanks.
The only thing standing in the way of this, I think, is the knowledge that success at the polls would not be immediate. The Republican Party, though savaged by the tea party and Trump, is still a force to be reckoned with. My guess is that political memory is short, and that after a few years of Democrats in control the country will be ripe for change in 2022 and beyond. The Republican Party, and the unsavory elements that now run a lot of it, are not going anywhere. Democrats, similarly, have demonstrated little appetite for shouting down their own set of crazies.
If this scenario plays out, it will all but ensure that the political pendulum continues its increasingly wild, winner take all, swings that accompany each election. If, however, a viable, centrist, third-party could emerge, and survive some nascent growing pains, I think that after a few years they might not lose an election for a century or so.
As an independent voter, I'd sure like to find a home. Based on the response by most of the country to the events of the past few weeks, I suspect that I'm far from alone. Barring some unlikely set of miracles in which rational Democrats and Republicans start standing up to the crazies in their ranks, thus saving us from sinking further into the abyss, it can't happen quickly enough.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.