Here are two headlines from KTVB news on April 18 which, when combined, are dripping with irony:
“Hundreds defy Idaho's stay-at-home order at Capitol protest”
“Ada County Coroner's Office gets new refrigerated trailer to store bodies: 'Sadly with times like these, additional storage is a necessity’”
Throw in a reported upsurge of COVID-19-related illnesses and deaths on April 20, mostly in western Idaho, and one can’t help but wonder who could be so irresponsible as to headline a large public gathering in Boise on April 17 to protest Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home orders.
Well, look no further than the four horsemen of the Idaho House of Representatives.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton was the emcee. Other speakers included Republican Reps. Chad Christensen and Christy Zito. And, of course, the same week Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, was popping up all over the place as a very vocal critic of the governor’s orders.
At one point in her criticism of the governor’s leadership, Nichols told the crowd, “All they’re (Idahoans) being told is you can’t do this, and that’s not how it works.”
Really? That’s all we’re being told? I’m not sure where Rep. Nichols gets her news, but most of us are being told a lot more than that! We are being told exactly why social restrictions are necessary, but, for some reason, a small faction doesn’t seem to get the message. Oh, and in case you haven’t heard the latest, Rep. Nichols, your neighboring county is running out of storage space for bodies.
I find it interesting that these four state representatives voted the way they did during the 2020 legislative session when two new specialty license plates were proposed. One plate read “Choose Life” (Senate Bill 1249) while the other stated “Too Great for Hate” (Senate Bill 1297). Guess which one sailed through both chambers and was signed into law and which one failed in the House.
All four of the state representatives mentioned above voted in favor of the “Choose Life” license plate, which easily passed into law. Yet, here they were pushing for the removal of restrictions that were put in place by Gov. Brad Little to do what? SAVE LIVES!
Talk about the height of hypocrisy. Someone needs to explain to these people that there is more than just one narrow interpretation of the expression “Choose Life.”
For one, you cannot claim to support “Choose Life” while performing acts of civil disobedience that could contribute to the illness or death of Idahoans.
For another, how can any legislator have the impudence to claim to “Choose Life” while lacking the political courage to put an end to the ongoing Followers of Christ tragedy taking place in Owyhee County? A tragedy that causes more children to die because of faith-based medical neglect in Idaho than in any other state.
Adding to the stupefying contradictory nature of the Disobey Idaho protest held in Boise on April 17 is the fact that the state representatives were there rubbing shoulders with members of a conservative group called Health Freedom Idaho, a misnomer if there ever was one.
What exactly was healthy about this public gathering that Health Freedom Idaho co-hosted? And what’s healthy about a group whose website contains articles like “Christians, we cannot be pro-life and pro-vaccine” and “Top 3 reasons not to get a flu shot.”
A lot of good it’s going to do to create a COVID-19 vaccine when an Idaho faction won’t use it. It seems that Health Freedom Idaho could be more aptly named Freedom from Health Idaho.
The same group of four state representatives played a role in the failed “Too Great for Hate” specialty license plate. But this time Reps. Nichols, Christensen, Zito and Scott got it right. They all voted against the plate because ... well, I guess because they are quite aware that Idaho is not too great for hate.
Protesting policy implemented to save Idahoans’ lives is certainly not how a person acts who loves their state and respects its people. To encourage large public gatherings creating a health hazard for fellow Idahoans is not the way those too great for hate behave.
Rep. Heather Scott apparently hates Gov. Little’s actions so much that she publicly refers to him as “Little Hitler.” If she was looking to make national headlines with such an inconceivable display of animosity by a lawmaker representing Idaho, she certainly succeeded.
A writer for the New York Daily News cynically suggested, “She’s also praised white nationalism in the past, so maybe coming from her, ‘Little Hitler’ was meant as a compliment.”
Rep. Scott has stated with blatant sarcasm that, regarding the coronavirus, the lying media “has told us that there is an emergency.” What exactly does Rep. Scott think the media should call a situation where nearly 1 million people have become ill, many seriously, and over 60,000 have died — a nuisance?
And how does one even begin to wrap his head around Scott’s declaration that the stay-at-home measures meant to save Idahoans’ lives are “no different” than when the Nazis shipped Jews to concentration camps to die?
Considering the behavior of certain state legislators that we’ve witnessed recently, here’s a scary suggestion made by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls: “Lawmakers should consider changing the law in 2021 to give the Legislature more power in an emergency situation.”
If that happens, I suggest a new specialty license plate: “Lord, save us from those trying to save us.”
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.