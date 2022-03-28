When the Friends of the Pocatello Animal (FPAS) decided to expand beyond solely supporting the Pocatello Animal Shelter and reached out to other area animal advocacy organizations, we were amazed at the range, depth and numbers of organizations that operate throughout the Pocatello area. Of course, included among these organizations are well-known supporters of local animal welfare such as the Bannock Humane Society (BHS) and Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). However, it also included lesser known, but extremely effective organizations, like Aiding 2 Adoption (A2A) and Bannock Feral Friends (BFF). Fort Hall also is home to a highly impassioned effort known as the Reservation Organized Animal Rescue (ROAR).
Several of these organizations were already a part of a more recently formed coalition of animal welfare groups called All About the Animals (AAA), which was formed to bring together animal advocacy organizations in the Eastern Idaho area to collaborate around common animal welfare objectives. Getting involved with AAA gave FPAS greater insight into the broader benefits and projects associated with animal advocacy in the area. These efforts include spay/neuter campaigns and establishing a central pet food pantry. To date, this coalition has held 5 free spay/neuter clinics altering and immunizing more than 300 animals in Fort Hall. The coalition has also provided outdoor shelters and food to pet owners in need, also for free.
For decades, the largest and most significant population of unneutered animals has existed on the Fort Hall reservation. These large populations of essentially feral animals multiply rapidly resulting in animal packs and colonies, which can pose safety issues for humans and domestic pets and animals and overflow the reservation boundaries into surrounding areas. It was an easy decision for the AAA Coalition partners, from Hamer to Pocatello, to come together around this focus rather than continue to operate independently. The support and commitment of time, resources and talent from the ShoBan Tribal Council, First Baptist Church in Fort Hall and reservation citizens are also significant reasons the coalition chose Fort Hall as its spay/neuter kick-off location.
The AAA, and the Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) located in Idaho Falls, obtained a grant from the ASPCA national organization to fund veterinarians, technicians and required supplies to implement spay and neutering and wellness clinics for animals on the Fort Hall reservation. The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) loaned the AAA coalition the use of their portable surgery lab to facilitate these efforts. Preparations are currently underway to begin both programs on the reservation this spring. Later this year, similar efforts will be implemented in additional areas in Southeastern Idaho, including the Pocatello area.
Event registration and planning are currently underway for what has become an annual area tradition, the 25th annual Run with The Big Dogs, which will be on April 23 this year. Run with the Big Dogs is a collaborative event between The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter and Pocatello Animal Shelter. This year’s event will also include volunteers and information tables from other local area animal advocacy organizations. Find more information or register at www.pocatelloshelterfriends.org/run-with-the-big-dogs, or you can register with a hardcopy registration form at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Our friends at the Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS) have revamped their website, which not only shows adoptable animals but provides a good deal of information on current programs provided through the BCHS. Visit them at binghamcountyhumane.org. BCHS is a small cat rescue in Bingham County that offers discounted spay/neuter vouchers for Bingham County residents and assists residents with rehoming unwanted cats and kittens.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter is currently filling a position to further enhance volunteer/program coordination for the shelter. Also, as in previous years, the Pocatello Animal Shelter will be offering animal licenses for half price during the month of May. Since city licenses expire on June 1, what a great time to get a new license for your four-legged family members.
Even though we are fortunate and blessed for having all these enormous hearts fighting for the health and welfare of animals every day, please never forget, the treatment and well-being of all animals begins with you and the thousands of pet owners who love, cherish and care for those furry, four-legged family members, who give us so much.
Please consider donating to one of the many animal welfare organizations in our area. Below are a number of links you can reach out to for more information.
- Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS): pocatellopaws.org
- Bannock Humane Society (BHS): bannockhumanesociety.org
- Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue (A2A): a2arescue.godaddysites.com
- Bannock Feral Friends (BFF): facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends
- Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS): pocatelloshelterfriends.org
- Fort Hall ROAR: facebook.com/FHROAR
- Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS): binghamcountyhumane.org
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.