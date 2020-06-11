“I would rather die on my feet than live on my knees.” — Euripides
To those Democrats who still believe that President Donald Trump conspired with the Russians, personally developed the Wuhan virus, ethereally kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, descended like an archangel to set St. John's on fire, and only get their news from CNN or MSNBC — condolences on their naivete and misplaced animosity.
A certain amount of loyalty to the ideals and leadership of past Democrat Presidents is to be admired. FDR adamantly argued that it was unAmerican to consider unionizing federal employees. Today, even he would have to pay dues. JFK championed legislation lowering all tax rates almost immediately after being elected. He wanted and understood that was the quickest and most effective way to stimulate the economy. Jimmy Carter taught us how to be humble and stay warm with a favorite sweater in the winter.
But to those leaning with nostalgia to the left-of-center, rise above your shroud of naiveness and closely observe your traveling companions who, also, call themselves Democrats. They go by names like Antifa, Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter and the Black Panthers. They are violent individuals, common looters and arsonists. They are opportunists who hijack a movement organized for a righteous cause and destroy its very message.
They burn down businesses and parts of cities where the very constituents they purport to represent live. They bash in citizen's heads with bricks and two-by-fours. They ruthlessly loot mom-and-pop stores just like they do Macy's. They hate America and everything it stands for. They deserve only every citizen's deepest enmity and disgust. They should not be supported by nor stand shoulder to shoulder with old-line, traditional liberals like Joe Biden; but they are and they do.
The press often compares these extremely radical groups with protesters like the ones that gathered in the capitol building in Minnesota in April. Those citizens, some with weapons on their hip or slung over their shoulder, were voicing opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's irrational and detrimental state-wide lockdown policies on businesses and individuals. Comparisons, indeed, can be made between the two protesting groups, but they are never the ones espoused by the press.
For instance, after civilly voicing their opinions, the group that so worried legislators because they openly carried weapons peacefully left the capitol building and grounds. There were no windows smashed in, no buildings were on fire, and bleeding bodies were not left behind. This is a stark juxtaposition to the visible carnage dealt to large parts of America by groups like Antifa.
Further, the group the press labels as extremist far-right radicals were protesting for one thing: freedom. They were petitioning the government for the freedom to return to work, to open their businesses, to move about as a free citizen and to return to their houses of worship. In today's America, Thomas Jefferson would be a condemned far-right radical.
Those, however, burning cop cars, looting Nike stores and assaulting other citizens, one for simply carrying the American flag, are nothing more than criminals. If questioned, most could not nor care naught who George Floyd was. They are anarchist who are violently intent on the destruction of our heritage, way of life and economic system. The actions and motives of this pernicious movement is, nonetheless, praised and justified by the press, Democrat politicians and even the current Democrat presidential candidate.
Is this truly how most of the traditional Democrats feel? Do those who sanguinely reminisce that their Party is still in the political tradition of FDR, feel uncomfortable with the smallest twinge of realism that it is not? Does their hatred of President Trump so transcend all norms of behavior that an acceptance, a condonement even, of this past weeks rapine, plunder and destruction seem justifiable? Certainly, with hope in the goodness of all mankind and regardless of political affiliation, not.
There is, regrettably, a vast swath of our population supporting this pillage and destruction if not by physical participation, then by emotional and financial support — see Hollywood's actions. This anarchistic force pushing for total political and social control of our society is an anathema to those who desire the blessings of freedom and liberty.
Goodness is content to rest on her laurels; evil never quits. This movement advocating for the destruction of America has only intensified since 1968 and it will not cease after Nov. 3 of this year. Those of us who passionately believe in the principles on which this republic was founded or who have been passive beneficiaries of those principles must, now, stand up. If not, inevitably, your children and their children will live their lives on their knees.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.