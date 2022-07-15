Anti-oil activists are busy gluing themselves to priceless works of art, throwing cakes at Mona Lisa, and deflating SUV tires. Our energy secretary, transportation secretary and vice president just laugh in your face about the rising cost of gasoline and diesel fuel. President Joe Biden wanders around international G7 meetings in a fog with note cards telling him when to stand and when to sit. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi enjoys her 34 flavors of ice cream in her walk-in Viking freezer while inflation soars to a new record every week. If only ice cream would work as baby food.
Another mass murderer shoots up a Fourth of July parade and in a moment the news about it will vanish because the shooter was a liberal fanatic with an Antifa tee shirt. If only he’d been a MAGA guy he’d be famous. The Jan. 6 committee continues its Stalinist, “Wag the Dog” performances where every week a new star witness is sure to bring down President Donald Trump, only they don’t, and nobody except Mitt Romney cares.
The actual hot war in Ukraine grinds along, lubricated with six times the Biden dollars it would take to secure our own border. Our Supreme Court justices have to hide from mobs inflamed by Democratic leaders. The Army can’t get enough volunteers to fight under the rainbow flag, but at least our roads aren’t going to be racist anymore. Crime is up, but you won’t notice it because prosecutors all over liberal-land won’t charge criminals. It’s so much less work to blame the gun and not prosecute the guy who pulls the trigger.
Airlines are grounded with thousands of canceled flights, but between Air Force One and Air Force Two Hunter Biden can still get high. President Biden, on the other hand, has yet to say, “Hi”, to his newest grandson. But Mittens assures us Biden is such a genuinely good guy. Ethics news flash; there is no such thing as an illegitimate child, just irresponsible deadbeat dads and callous grandparents.
A few months ago I warned about Biden Oil when it was just double the price of Trump Oil. Now it’s three times the price of our energy independence days and still climbing. I predicted that at $7.00 a gallon and a Biden-approval below 30 percent, two things would happen. One, responsible people will actually look critically at the evidence of fraud during the 2020 election. That’s happening. Two, the 25th Amendment starts to look like a realistic option to remove President Biden. That’s starting too. We are getting close to that breaking point where enough is just too much even with a VP like Kamila Harris in the on-deck circle.
The only bright spot in the tragedy of this anti-American, woke, progressive mess is in the news, literally, in the news. All but the most rabid, or the easiest duped among us have tuned out the fake news networks. Proving once again that if you really want to go broke, just go woke. But it would be fascinating to meet the author of those Biden-protecting talking points that every Democratic Party media stogie parrots in unison. It must save the media mongrels a fortune to have their daily spiel written for free.
It may take one more huge tragedy of Afghanistan-retreat proportions to wake up the remaining 19 percent who would rather self-immolate than admit to a Democratic Party led disaster. Be that as it may, with this administration’s track record it’s certain another disaster is in the works. It may come from Taiwan, or from a severe domestic food shortage, or a deep 1929-like market crash and depression, but for sure something really, really terrible is in the works with this incompetent gang in charge. Biden/Harris/Obama/Soros or whoever is actually at the controls of this train wreck of a government will bring us to ruin if they aren’t stopped.
Here in railroad town Pocatello we do know all about train wrecks. The number one cause is human error. However, there is no point in blaming the crew that’s in charge now. It’s just their elitist, arrogant nature to be the way they are. We have only ourselves to blame if we let this runaway train wreck careen along in the eighth notch. If the elections in November are fair and reflect the will of the voters, we may be able to “dump the air,” slam the brakes on, and super glue this train wreck down before every car is off the tracks.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.