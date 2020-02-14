I read with interest Justin Smith’s piece in the Jan. 5 Idaho State Journal regarding where Chief Pocatello got his name. I felt Smith’s frustration with the futility he faced in trying to solve the mystery. Besides bringing to mind local history, he pretty well narrowed the source of the name to Pocatello Creek (but who named that creek?), illustrated variations that occur when language is unwritten, and established the following timeline (including comments from other sources) for use of the name “Pocatello”:
1858 — Fredrick Lander met Chief “Pocatara.” (There is no “L” in Shoshone.)
1863 — Idaho Territory was organized, and A. J. Oliver ran the first stage between Salt Lake City and Virginia City (presumably Montana, not Nevada.) As for Chief Pocatello, he was at that time living alternately at Bannock Creek and along the northern edge of Great Salt Lake, and he was known by several long names that began with “T,” always calling himself “Tondasoasha.”
1866 — The Virginia City newspaper reported that the telegraph line had reached Pocatello. Its office was near the stage station. It is interesting to hear that telegraph arrived before railroad.
1875 — The Corinne Mail reported that a freight train arrived from Pocatello. That had to be a wagon train, for the railroad terminus was still at Oneida.
1879 — The Bozman Advant Courier noted the transfer of the terminus of Utah Northern Railroad from Oneida (town, not county line) to Blackrock. However, the distance given, 55 miles, was incorrect. There were only about 20 miles of new rails.
1889 — Pocatello was granted its city charter.
1900 — “Up Pocatello Creek” had become a popular recreation/camping area.
1922 — A lake formed by a new dam in New York State was named “Lake Pocatello.”
The above 1879 event brings to mind the fact that the whole of Southeast Idaho from Montana to Utah was separated from Owyhee County in 1864 to create Oneida County (The Gold Road, H. Lee Gittins, p. 18.) Soda Springs was named its county seat, which soon moved to Malad, commerce between Salt Lake City and the Montana mines having outstripped east-west commerce.
Beginning in 1893 when Bingham County was created, Oneida County gradually grew smaller. Bannock and Fremont counties were partitioned from Bingham County in 1895. More counties were broken away down to Power County in 1915. With a few subsequent minor adjustments, that created the present configuration.
Transportation via horses required stage stations not more than 10 miles apart. The major stage station in this region was at Fort Hall. Pocatello Junction on Pocatello Creek had a stage station, too. Others worthy of mention include Malad established in 1865 by a group of Mormon immigrants from Wales.
A year earlier, my great-grandfather, William West Woodland, and his brothers had already crossed over the pass from Malad Valley to settle on the bench and raise cattle on the lush grass that thrived in Marsh Valley below. They established a small town, Woodland, west of present day Downey. Their sister and her husband operated Marsh Creek Crossing down a steep hill west of present day Virginia. Little remains of these stations.
Tom Jenkins was doing very well overseeing a string of stage stations along the Gold Road. Taking care of Tom’s homestead just north of present day Arimo brought his brother, William, another of my great-grandfathers, to Marsh Valley. William later claimed his own homestead on the bench to the west. He named the creek running through it “Garden Creek,” which became the name of the settlement, today’s Robin.
In 1865, C. D. Carpenter homesteaded 160 acres beside the wagon trail in the center of Marsh Valley. He considered that enough land to raise hay for the horses he would feed at his log “drive-through” station. He lived in a nearby log cabin. Sometime later, he sold the lot, and the new owner subsequently sold it to John S. Watson, sheriff of the county.
Watson ordered a good size, pre-cut home from Anderson Lumber in Logan. The materials were delivered by wagon, and the house, erected northwest of the station on a stone foundation, was completed in 1881. A small town called Watson grew up around the station.
I was born and grew up in that house. It sits along Marsh Valley road 1.5 miles south of the Arimo exit from Interstate 15 and is still occupied. My mother was pleased to live for more than 70 years in that “first frame house in the valley.” My grandfather, Benjamin W. Henderson, had purchased
the house with the, by then, 360 acre ranch. The railroad having rendered stage stations obsolete, Grandpa added lean-to sheds along both sides of the station building to accommodate horses in one and a dairy in the other.
My Marsh Valley ancestors often encountered Chief Pocatello. Once when he arrived with his band at the Woodland ranch hungry as usual, the Woodlands were cooking beans. The “people” (the meaning of “Shoshone” and what they called themselves) didn’t like beans and demanded something else. William pointed his gun to convince them to make do with the beans. Sometime later, meeting William by chance in a town, Chief Pocatello patted him on the back and said, “Heap big Indian. Make me eat beans.”
Another time when Chief Pocatello and his band were causing a lot of trouble, the sheriff gathered a posse that included William Woodland. When they caught up with the band, one of the posse was shot. William whipped out his ramrod and silk handkerchief, covered the end of the ramrod with the silk, and pushed the bullet on through. The man recovered.
Watson was quickly swallowed up when the Utah Northern Railroad reached the vicinity. Many people were needed for building the rail line to the next terminus. Railroad officials renamed Watson “Oneida.” Oneida bustled for eleven years before folding most of its tents and buildings and loading them on railroad cars for the move to Blackrock.
By the turn of the century, Oregon Short Line Railroad had purchased the Utah Northern. The larger company replaced the narrow gauge line with standard tracks and trains, relocating the line a mile eastward to higher ground and away from the soft, spongy land close to Marsh Creek. What remained of Oneida soon moved itself — close to the new depot, buildings and all.
Oneida happened by then to be in Bannock County, and the post office department insisted the town choose a new name to avoid confusion with Oneida County. The residents chose the name “Arimo” in honor of the friendly Shoshone Chief Arimo, who regularly camped with his large entourage for rest on the meadows near Carpenter Station during their many trips back and forth between Ft. Hall and Ft. Washakie.
Spelling was another complication. To the folks of Oneida, their new name sounded like it should be spelled A-r-i-m-o, but the chief’s family, once they needed a written surname, chose to spell it E-d-m-o. Nevertheless, a friendly relationship continued between Arimo and the Edmos, who sometimes participate in the town’s celebrations. On the 4th of July, 1994, I enjoyed a couple of hours listening as my father and Edward Edmo, both in their 90s, reminisced about playing together during Chief Arimo’s encampments.
As Smith pointed out, “the people” had no written language. That’s why an early superintendent of Indian affairs needed to have his interpreter compile a dictionary so he could communicate with them better. Nowadays, Idaho State University and University of Utah both have on-going
projects to unravel the mysteries of the Shoshone-Goshute language. They have found that some of “the people” support these projects hoping to keep their language from being forgotten. Others believe that if it is written, it will somehow become corrupted or reveal tribal secrets.
A new project for Justin Smith could be to unravel confusion about the word “Portneuf.” Smith spelled it “Port Neuf.” So does H. Leigh Gittens in The Gold Road. However, in her talk 2 July1994 at a South Bannock Historical Society meeting, Marielle Wanner, at that time considered the authority on Portneuf River history, said that an explorer named Portneuf named the river after himself.
I also suggest that he look farther back for clues to the name “Pocatello.” Trapper, hunter, and explorers’ journals might produce an answer. Smith might even look east, for it seems unlikely that folks in New York would have named their new lake to honor our city or our belligerent Chief Pocatello.
Alice H. Dunn, MA CSU-H, BA ISU, grew up on a ranch near Arimo, was a teacher in Idaho and California and worked in drug store management before returning to Pocatello in 1993 where she now writes.