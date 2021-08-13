It’s that time of the year again when motorcycle aficionados roar in and out of the town of Sturgis, South Dakota, at the 81st edition of the “World’s Largest Motorcycle Rally.”
This year’s motorcycle rally touts itself as the country’s “largest post-COVID party!” which is sort of reminiscent of George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” banner raised eight years prematurely.
The rally's attendance this year was projected to be around 700,000 people, and Sturgis city managers will be able to confirm that attendance figure by the amount of garbage left behind at rally’s end. Based on past figures, this year’s rally could produce around 750 tons of garbage beyond what the town’s 7,000 residents normally crank out.
So, considering that statistic, it would be more accurate if the motorcycle rally edited its trademark slogan “The Ride. The Roar. The Rally” by adding “The Refuse.”
In the rally’s early years, motorcyclists could attend it, raise hell for a few days and return home without a whole lot of ballyhoo — but not today. Due to the virus pandemic, the Sturgis rally has ballooned into a big story.
The public is debating the wisdom of holding such a large rally when the virus is surging across the nation, and if it will result in a superspreader event. I must admit that, after researching therRally, I realize that today’s bikers have a lot on their plate — including tofu.
My initial impression of guys who ride big motorcycles like choppers, hogs, etc., was formed during the 1960s. Back then, my friends and I would sit through all-night "Hells Angels" movie marathons at the drive-in theater. Films such as "Hells Angels on Wheels," "Devil’s Angels" and, my favorite, "He’s a Cycle Psycho" were all the rage.
Watching a steady diet of biker films with taglines like “The violence, the hate, the way-out parties … exactly as it happens!” and scenes in which biker gangs take over entire towns in a reign of terror… well, it’s not hard to imagine what I was expecting to witness when I logged into the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally webcams.
But instead of Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson and their fellow Hells Angels battling other motorcycle club members with chains and knives, the only conflict I witnessed was a steady stream of bikers calmly determining whose turn it was to proceed through a street’s intersection!
One soon gets the impression that the bikers genuinely enjoy riding around and around the main streets of Sturgis in an endless circle. Watch the three Sturgis rally webcams for a bit and you realize that the World’s Largest Motorcycle Rally is primarily the World’s Largest Motorcycle Traffic Jam!
Based on the webcam pictures, I would venture to guess that a rally biker’s biggest challenge is to first find a parking spot on the street and then maneuver his bike into it without knocking over an entire row of 1,000 other bikes. That could result in the appearance of a real-life "Cycle Psycho."
Besides monotonous rides around the city block, it looks as if rally attendees also spend their time riding their bikes up, down and around the Black Hills. Heck, even I have done that. Only difference is I was pulling a popup camper trailer with my wife, three little boys and a dog, which I would argue is much more of a hair-raising challenge than what these bikers are doing!
Granted, I was not wearing a do-rag or a denim vest, but I did put the pedal to the metal in my Dodge minivan so the family could make it up even the slightest incline.
But it’s not just the lack of exciting action involving their motorcycles that could cause bikers’ image to evolve into something, if not boring, certainly pedestrian. Consider the change in the eating habits of those in attendance at the rally, for example.
Based on the 1960s motorcycle gang films, I always pictured bikers as living on a strict diet of beer, chips and more beer. Not so today.
The Sturgis Grocery Mart manager pointed out in an article that he has bikers asking for organic products to prepare their own gourmet meals between bike rides!
Can you imagine the leader of the Mongols cooking up some Roasted Balsamic Beets & Rutabaga to feed his motorcycle gang before going to battle the Cossacks gang? Unthinkable, I know.
It appears that instead of “born to be wild” some bikers today are “born to be gluten-free.”
Even more startling is that while most bikers still prefer drinking Bud and Coors, based on Sturgis’ sales figures, many are switching to — gasp, hold onto your handlebars — craft beers and seltzers!
Add in a golf tournament and a 5k fun run and one can’t help but wonder just what the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is turning into. Thank goodness they’ve scheduled concert bands like Saliva to keep the old-school party going.
Granted, motorcyclists attending a rally during a pandemic may result in modifying their image — but so might webcam images of bikers cruising down Main Street while sipping on soy lattes.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.