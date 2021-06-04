“Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right...” — Stealers Wheel
What's a person to do? As much as I want to stay involved in politics and current events, it's becoming increasingly difficult. It appears to me that anyone who's not pretty far left or right is largely shut out of politics — and marginalized by much of the media. Most days it seems like just ignoring it all and going off to play some jazz chord melodies is a much better choice for spending time.
These days it seems that I have to choose between extremely unpalatable ends of the ideological spectrum. Do I support people who promote conspiracy theories, profess devotion to a constitution that they obviously don't understand, and generally comport themselves as unpleasantly as possible? Or do I support people who say nice things that belie their actual intention of foisting on all of us government control over virtually everything? It's a hell of a choice.
The Republican Party is not about conservatism or even conservative ideas anymore; it's a right-wing cult of personality. Right now that personality is Donald Trump, but there appears to be no end to dishonest, vacuous, boastful, blowhard pretenders to the throne. It's very difficult for me to support people who haven't disowned what happened on Jan. 6 and acknowledged Trump's role in it.
This despite the fact that I acknowledge that Trump was treated very unfairly by a largely dishonest media. That being the case, he is still a horse's ass. Two wrongs don't make a right. I simply cannot support a person as brazenly dishonest as Trump — even if he gave me everything politically I'd ever want. It's not worth the cost. That pretty much shuts me out of Republican politics.
The Democrats are not, yet anyway, quite as unmoored from their traditional roots. But they are trying just as hard as they can to catch up. Though the left is not as much identified with conspiracy theories as the right, they have some loopy ideas of their own and an at least equal disregard for inconvenient facts that don't support their narratives.
I've made no secret of my disdain for liberal policies that I believe have gutted several generations of Black and poor white families in this country. The left's embrace of identity politics runs counter to almost everything I believe about treating everyone as an individual. The left's undeniable influence in higher education and most of the media has served neither institution well.
Then there's the media, who are supposed to be calling balls and strikes. There are essentially no major media outlets in America anymore with the same strike zone for both the left and the right. It's a complete joke to consider the New York Times, Fox or CNN to be fair in this regard. Right now, the Wall Street Journal probably comes closest, which is really saying something about the times in which we live.
Even science, something I've believed in my entire life, is coming under justifiable fire. This week it was revealed via an email release that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and point man on COVID-19, was aware more than a year ago that the lab origin theory of coronavirus release was not some irresponsible fantasy. In fact, there was considerable evidence for lab release even at the time. It turns out that the amazing string of coincidences that link the Wuhan Institute of Virology to the coronavirus behind the world pandemic may not be so coincidental at all.
The problem here is that if you support the lab release theory you are, according to the left anyway, an anti-Asian racist. At least that's what New York Times science and health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli tweeted about 24 hours before the news broke that Fauci and others were now taking the lab release theory seriously.
Mandavilli is, as far as I'm concerned, a poster child for the sorry state of affairs in the media. I've looked through her CV and read several of her reports about the pandemic. As far as I can tell she possesses no special qualifications to be offering any opinions on science or medicine. As a reporter, that's just fine. Reporters are not required to be subject matter experts — something that would be wildly impractical for most of the media.
But when Mandavilli decided to weigh in on the validity of a scientific argument that ought to be determined by evidence and facts, without either, she became yet another blight in the media landscape, completely unaware of the depth of their own ignorance.
In the spirit of trying to be helpful, to Mandavilli I say this. You want to know what anti-Asian discrimination and racism looks like in this country? Forget about coronavirus and start looking at how school districts and colleges around the country are recalibrating their admissions standards for selective programs to ignore things like test scores and grades, which Asian-Americans tend to crush, for subjective standards that can mean anything, in order to boost “diversity.”
At least tweeting about that would not be completely out of your league.
