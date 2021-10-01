We are accustomed to the extreme and uncompromising position on abortion taken by the alliance of conservative Protestants and Catholics. We might suppose that that alliance is a natural consequence of traditional religious doctrines. It isn’t.
In 1968, the evangelical church, a bastion of conservative Protestantism, called together an international panel of scholars, lawyers, journalists, doctors and evangelical ministers with the express aim of producing an evangelical consensus on the issue of abortion. It took place at a time when the cultural upheavals of the 1960s had stimulated a nationwide reconsideration of state laws that criminalized abortion except when necessary to save the life of a woman. Forty-nine states had such laws.
The issue faced by evangelical ministers was whether or not a “liberalization” of those laws was called for. What “liberalization” meant, to them, was altering the existing laws so that they identified more circumstances under which abortion would be permissible. The panel issued a document called “A Protestant Affirmation on the Control of Human Reproduction.” It first addressed the issue of contraception, holding that, “The prevention of conception is not in itself forbidden or sinful providing the reasons for it are in harmony with the total revelation of God for married life.”
As for abortion, “A Protestant Affirmation” acknowledged that there is no explicit biblical guidance on the matter. It made no judgment about whether abortion is always a sin. It made no pronouncement on when the fetus is "human.” It rejected “abortion for convenience only, or on demand,” but allowed abortion “when pregnancy has resulted from rape or incest … or when continuation of the pregnancy is likely to result in the birth of a child with grave physical deformities or mental retardation.” More importantly, abortion is allowed “when continuation of the pregnancy may threaten the life of the woman or seriously impair her health,” and “in determining whether or not there is such risk to health, account may be taken of the patient's total environment, actual or reasonably foreseeable.” In other words, the potential death of the pregnant woman is not the only “health” consideration that can justify abortion.
The document even reflects the then-widespread concern with world population, acknowledging “the need for the discriminating involvement of Christian people in programs of population control at home and abroad.”
“Christianity Today,” the major journal of conservative Protestantism, published “A Protestant Affirmation” and praised it. So did Billy Graham. So did the magazine of more mainline Protestantism, "The Christian Century.”
The document’s position was not “liberal” compared to, say, that of the women’s liberation movement of the 1960s; but it was definitely liberal compared to Catholic doctrine. That doctrine, created officially in 1869, declared that both contraception and abortion are serious sins, because both frustrate God’s intention that humans multiply. And, for Catholics, the human personhood of the fetus exists from conception and there are no circumstances, including the possible death of the mother, that can justify ending the life of the fetus.
So there was a serious doctrinal difference between evangelicals and Catholics on abortion, and that was in addition to conflicting church governance structures, serious disagreement on biblical interpretation, incompatible views on how to achieve salvation, and general historic hostility and distrust. Cooperation between the two faiths seemed unlikely. One might have predicted that only a significant rightward shift of evangelical doctrine, and the occurrence of some event that both faiths found intolerable, would bring about collaboration. And that is just what happened.
Perhaps the evangelical laity was not entirely in tune with “A Protestant Affirmation” to begin with, but it was developments outside the church that eventually turned them against it. California and New York liberalized their abortion laws to such a degree that abortion became, to all intents and purposes, “on demand.” The New York law, passed in 1970, had no residency requirement and the number of abortions there rose twenty-fold, as women from all over the country flocked to New York to have their abortions. Similarly in California, there was a dramatic rise in the number of pregnancies that ended in abortion. Evangelicals found this alarming and disturbing.
Then the anti-abortion movement began using photos of aborted fetuses, which convinced many evangelicals of the human personhood of the fetus and its right to life. Moreover, evangelicals, staunch in their social conservatism, eventually came to regard abortion as standing for everything that they saw as godless and unnatural about the progressive social movements of the 1960 and early ’70s. Women’s liberation, the sexual revolution, homosexuality — all seemed to threaten the destruction of traditional morality and the disintegration of the family. Evangelicals concluded that it was definitely not a time to make abortions easier for women to obtain; quite the contrary.
As a result, letters to “Christianity Today” began to attack the “Protestant Affirmation,” and the editor who supported it resigned. Billy Graham publicly changed his mind about liberalizing abortion laws. Evangelicals were motivated, at this point, to try to make a political difference in fighting against abortion, but they had always shunned politics and had no real idea how to mobilize popular opinion and influence legislatures.
Then, in 1973, came the Roe v Wade decision. Abortions were now completely legal up to the time at which the fetus was viable outside the womb. For evangelicals, the battle was now truly joined, and they felt that they could no longer sit on the sidelines. Realizing that the Catholics had decades of experience fighting against abortion and possessed a nationwide network of anti-abortion organizations and lobbying groups, they decided that it was time to set aside their traditional distrust of the Catholic church, hold their theological noses, and march arm-in-arm with the Catholics to stop what they now regarded as the murder of the innocents.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.