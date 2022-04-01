Spring has sprung. And since 2022 is a midterm election year, it’s time for political dandelions to start popping up.
Certainly, the big campaign story in Idaho is the governor’s race. As of a week ago, there are 13 officially entered candidates. Along with one Democrat and eight Republicans, there are also libertarians, constitutionalists and an independent.
Now that Donald Trump and his political sycophants have set the precedent for questioning the entire democratic process whenever Republican candidates lose an election fair and square, and that they can claim to stop the steal while “stealing” millions of dollars in donations from supporters to fight such injustice, it’s a safe bet that we’ll see this play out in the upcoming Idaho election.
It’s simply a question of which loser in the May 17 Republican primary election for governor will be the first to cry foul. Let’s look at a few potential contenders.
Perhaps it will be Lisa Marie who appears to have made a career out of running for political office in Idaho. In a 2018 interview on idahonews.com, when asked how she would help Idahoans if elected governor, Marie talked about nanoparticles in the air, possibly referring to RNA-modifying transhumanism-nanotechnology, or something like that. She also mentioned Agenda 21, which members of the woo-woo crowd fear.
Laugh if you want, but in her last three attempts to win statewide elections in Idaho, Lisa Marie garnered over 30,000 votes. Despite multiple election losses, at least she has always lost with dignity.
Republican governor candidate Steve Bradshaw out of Cocolalla, Idaho, population 985, is not likely going to blame anyone but himself if he loses in the primary, not when his website features the slogan “Tough Times Take A Tough Governor.”
Bradshaw certainly has qualities that should appeal to many Idaho voters. He is the pastor at Cocolalla Cowboy Church. He is a “Lifetime” NRA member (must come with one’s birth certificate in Cocolalla). And he says he won’t allow the feds to take away separate locker rooms for boys and girls!
In addition, Bradshaw’s website has lots of images which appeal to conservatives, like pictures of flags, eagles, cowboy hats, a Bible and the Ten Commandments.
To top it all off, he loves to write in all caps, stuff like “I WILL NOT ALLOW THE FEDS TO PAINT GOOD, UPSTANDING PATRIOTIC MEN AS DOMESTIC TERRORISTS.” Hmmm, I wonder who exactly he is referring to.
Bradshaw even goes so far as to proclaim that we need to get politics and politicians out of government. OK, I think someone needs to explain this whole running for governor thing a bit more to Steve.
Despite his experience as a Bonner County commissioner, Steve Bradshaw probably is destined to come up a bit short in his bid for governor. But will he cry “Stop the steal”? I doubt it.
A third interesting Republican running for governor is Ashley L. Jackson. On Facebook, Ashley describes herself as “America's First Pro-Cannabis Republican Candidate for Governor.” Wow! That right there makes Ashley the grooviest of the Idaho primary candidates.
Her Facebook page and her website have pictures of Ashley, LOTS of pictures of Ashley. The website also focuses on the usual conservative issues like gun rights and critical race theory. But I found her closing statement confusing: “The poles close on May 17th! Help me keep Idaho Free Forever!” The ‘poles’?
Win or lose, Ashley Jackson is a candidate for governor who will accept the will of the people, whether they be from the North Pole or the South Pole, without a lot of complaining and conspiracy theory bunk.
The candidate in the 2022 Republican primary for governor with the most name recognition and is acknowledged as the leading contender to defeat incumbent Brad Little, is current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
McGeachin, who organized a task force to root out critical race theory from schools because Idahoans were fed up with a lack of transparency when it comes to public education, recently received The Black Hole Award for… lack of transparency.
In a March 20 campaign speech, McGeachin covered the usual gauntlet of conservative issues: mask and vaccine mandates, Second Amendment, dependence on fed money, stuff like that. Interestingly, she never mentioned critical race theory. I wonder why.
But there were several clues during her speech which make one suspect that if McGeachin loses in the GOP primary she is the most likely candidate to claim the election was stolen from her.
First, in the speech she claimed that as governor she will “bring integrity to Idaho’s elections,” clearly implying that there is a crack in the state’s election process now under Gov. Brad Little’s watch. She also said that as governor she will push for a 50-state forensic audit of the 2020 election — oh, oh.
Adding to the potential for post-election trouble is the indication that Democrats registered as Republicans to vote against far-right GOP candidates in the primary. Sounds like fuel for the stolen-election fire to me.
To top it off, McGeachin’s campaign poster which was prominently displayed at her speech features her standing beside Donald Trump.
Nuff said.
