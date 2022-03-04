Just when you think the Biden-Harris administration couldn’t possible set another record for appalling incompetence, they do. If there were a Junior Olympics event for downhill nation destruction the bungling children in the White House would win the gold going away. Unfortunately for us they’re playing in the real world. The Democrats were so elated when the “adults” took control of the White House and Congress. Adults take responsibility for their actions. Do you ever see any of that from the Democrats?
If this administration were to begin taking responsibility and attempt to correct their first year of failures it would consume all their time and talents for their remaining three years in office. The collective left has proven to be so bad at public policy, strategy thinking, tactical execution and overall governing that they should just let their boiling messes cool down before they make even more mistakes.
So to all Democratic leaders and apologists, please stop, just stop everything you are doing, take a breath and assess your situation. Here are a few hot spots to start with:
Ukraine:
With back to back stunning failures in Afghanistan and now in Ukraine the Biden State Department and intelligence teams should just stop pretending they know what they are doing and get some help. Despite President Joe Biden’s assurances, the behave-or-else strategy did not and is not deterring Vladimir Putin.
Short of a regime change in Moscow nothing is going to stop Putin from achieving his military victory in Ukraine. Ukraine is burning bridges to slow Putin’s advancing invasion. Putin has burned the bridges behind him that might have allowed him a face-saving retreat. Driven by his vision of a new USSR, Putin will use any weapon and will sacrifice all the troops required to win his war against Ukraine. Nevertheless, Russia must be punished for Putin’s barbarism in ways that deter future wars of conquest and yet don’t expand this war beyond Ukraine or trigger nuclear weapons.
That task is demonstrably beyond President Biden’s capabilities. Those who are minding President Biden have got to stop covering for him and start protecting us from him. Biden couldn’t manage a decent retreat in Afghanistan, and afterward he was too weak to even discipline any of his generals. Abraham Lincoln sacked Gen. George McClellan after the Battle of Antietam. Harry Truman sacked Gen. Douglas MacArthur when he overstepped and dabbled in politics. After the most humiliating American defeat in 40-plus years, Biden went home and hit the sack.
Biden apologists (some in this newspaper) are crying for unanimous bi-partisan support for President Biden and are absolving him for creating the environment that emboldened Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Does Biden deserve our obedient trust and confidence? Let’s judge by results and not by tweets.
2008, Putin invades Georgia. 2014, Putin takes Ukraine’s Crimea. 2016-2020, Putin is constrained by President Donald Trump. 2022, Putin invades Ukraine again. Asking challenging questions about Biden’s capabilities and competency are absolutely appropriate and responsible in light of Biden’s performance in Afghanistan and his history in Ukraine.
Energy:
Biden has to stop and reverse his attack on our fossil fuel energy sector. From his first day in office it's been a pay off to the most radical of the climate change crowd. Biden’s energy policies are at the core of Bidenflation and our record setting trade deficit. Market forces and technology will replace fossil energy in due time. Right now we are paying off Putin as we import his oil.
Stopping our path to energy independence was the elitist’s way of forcing the fly-over-ignorant (that’s us) to change our way of life. How about the lives of the elite — will they suffer the way Biden guarantees we peasants will?
John Kerry, Biden’s climate change envoy, doesn’t care in the least about the price you pay for energy. His new mega-yacht has sails and his private jet flies on pure elitism (or is it Heinz ketchup?). Mr. Kerry moans about the exhaust from Russian tanks, but he doesn’t care one whit about what it costs you to fill up your gas tank.
Supreme Court:
Biden needs to stop using personal appearance as the primary criteria for filling the most important, serious positions in our system of government. It makes a mockery of the selection process and insults the appointee.
Putting race and gender before all other qualifications, President Biden has selected a Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, for the Supreme Court. She may be qualified. She may be a political activist in robes. She may be both. For sure she’s been picked for her looks and not for her achievements. Even with Kamala Harris staring him in the face every day, President Biden seems incapable of learning from his mistakes. We’d be better off if he just stopped making appointments altogether.
COVID:
President Biden really over-sold the effectiveness of lockdowns, masks and COVID vaccination. It never was a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It's always been a health event played out in a pandemic of political, self-serving cover-ups and message mismanagement. The virus is mutating to a less deadly strain and herd immunity is kicking in around the world. Biden should stop blaming the unvaccinated and stop all of his useless COVID control mandates. We can only hope Biden can control his temper tantrums and not pull a “Trudeau” when the big rigs roll into Washington, D.C., next week. One war at a time is already more than Biden can handle.
Southern border:
It’s almost too late, but Biden simply has to stop the illegal, unfettered alien invasion at our southern border. Biden is fully and solely accountable for the ongoing violations of immigration laws to the detriment of the USA. It must stop.
President Trump:
Lastly, it’s time to stop the automatic, predictable tactic of blaming President Trump for every self-inflicted Democratic failure. It’s become tiresome, child-like schoolyard name calling. Yes, we all know the left is humiliated by the obvious contrast of Trump‘s domestic and international successes to Biden’s failures. Of course the swampy establishment is terrified that Trump might be President again. Nevertheless, if the administration in the White House insists on acting like unaccountable children they should at least stop claiming they are the adults.
State of the Union address update:
I just watched it. No policy resets. Biden is not stopping. It’s time to “go get him.”
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.