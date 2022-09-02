Todd Thomas NEW

When I was raising my son, as a single father, we had some very challenging times. He was my first born and I love him deeply, but “a bit impulsive” would describe him well in his younger days. Granted, at no fault of his own, he was dealing with a great deal of emotion and confusion with our new lifestyle. I, too, was overwhelmed with holding employment and juggling parental duties. We were a modern day Andy Griffith and Opie — but without an Aunt Bee to help out. I took both my job and sacred home stewardship very seriously and had many sleepless nights. I still do — even though he is now 34 and almost finished with graduate school. I couldn't be more proud of him. He carries my name and I am glad he does. He even looks like me, yet taller and more muscular — poor kid!

I read a quote the other day by the famous short story author Ambrose Bierce. It is: “Speak when you are angry and you will make the best speech you will ever regret.” That made me reflect on a phrase I used with my son: “Stop and think before you speak.”