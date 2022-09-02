When I was raising my son, as a single father, we had some very challenging times. He was my first born and I love him deeply, but “a bit impulsive” would describe him well in his younger days. Granted, at no fault of his own, he was dealing with a great deal of emotion and confusion with our new lifestyle. I, too, was overwhelmed with holding employment and juggling parental duties. We were a modern day Andy Griffith and Opie — but without an Aunt Bee to help out. I took both my job and sacred home stewardship very seriously and had many sleepless nights. I still do — even though he is now 34 and almost finished with graduate school. I couldn't be more proud of him. He carries my name and I am glad he does. He even looks like me, yet taller and more muscular — poor kid!
I read a quote the other day by the famous short story author Ambrose Bierce. It is: “Speak when you are angry and you will make the best speech you will ever regret.” That made me reflect on a phrase I used with my son: “Stop and think before you speak.”
The Greek philosopher Pythagoras also said, “In anger we should refrain both from speech and action.” I would like to recommend the advice of both these men to all of us. Moms, dads, children, friends, co-workers and public officials would be wise to use this as a personal mantra.
So often in our daily lives we react to stimulus by choosing to act in anger and utter statements that are irreversible. Contrary to the adage of “sticks and stones…,” words really do have injurious consequences. My son has matured and doesn't need me to use “stop and think” nearly as often. However, I do still use that verbal cue to myself in potentially volatile or tense situations on the City Council, home or at work. I use a similar version of self-talk: “Filter, Todd, use your filter!”
Our City Council meetings here in Preston are livestreamed on Facebook. This serves as a reminder that I am being recorded and on camera; something that has proved extremely helpful in my “filtering.” Doesn’t mean I am not thinking “it,” but I just don't say “it.” Some who know me well can see when my fuse gets lit and will warn me, “Filter, Todd Daniel, filter!” Throwing in the middle name always makes one take notice, does it not? I owe them a “thank you.”
Now that I have outed myself, my temperament, and my verbal impulsivity, (sorry, son, you inherited it from me) I will land the plane on the runway of the original flight plan filed as I started this diatribe. It was inspired by some of the events I witnessed as a delegate to the Idaho GOP convention a couple months ago in Twin Falls. Sarcasm, insults and accusations seemed to be the rule rather than the exception. Character assassination was rampant, coming from the far right “high table” (vague reference to the John Wick movies) who were the numerical minority yet the boisterous majority. Assaultive mass texting and attempted anonymous campaign sabotages were rampant. Their will for power seemed to outweigh the common good. Some of what I speak of spewed from current and former members of what should be our esteemed legislative body. You know who you are, so I should not have to name names and add to your already inflated egos.
By the time this column is printed, the special season slated to start Sept. 1, 2022, will possibly be concluded. But if it is not, I hope the participants will “stop and think” about the business in front of them.
Ignoring the advice of Mr. Bierce and Pythagoras and continuing to speak in anger will only drive good people, good Idahoans, good Republicans away from party loyalty. It won’t foster unity. I will add my “stop and think” phrase to their wise words.
To the new party leadership I say: “Open your arms instead of crossing them across your chest in cocky defiance.” I entreat you to go ahead and speak your mind, but mind what you speak. Civility in behavior and speech will go a long way in maintaining a strong Republican base in our state. Speaking in a softer, yet still firm voice will make for a more attentive audience. To repeat and slightly alter a phrase used in my column from last week: “All ouch and no yay. Hard to make the voter stay!”
