The 2020 legislative session is off to a running start! During the second week of the session, the Capitol building was filled with hundreds of elementary students to celebrate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) day. Dozens of Idaho STEM-based organizations set up experiments, games, and exhibits for the day, with Oliver the Owl as the star of the show! The exhibits showed how important STEM education is for Idaho’s future and how engaging it is to Idaho’s students.
Idaho currently ranks 39th in the country for overall education. As a result, STEM programs suffer from a lack of funding and overall investment due to the legislature’s inaction. According to a report presented to the legislature by the STEM Action Center, Idaho currently has 7,633 unfilled STEM jobs.
That results in about $516 million in lost personal income which would generate $27.2 million in tax revenue. And, there’s no sign we are going to improve. The STEM Action Center also predicts that, best case scenario, with our current trajectory there will be 105,000 unfilled STEM jobs by 2026.
Idaho has an abundance of unfilled, high-paying jobs. Every year, STEM-based companies are offering thousands of jobs, but we can’t offer them qualified candidates. Places like Micron, Hewlett Packard, and the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) are desperate for qualified Idahoans to take jobs that come with benefits and high salaries.
Pocatello has numerous open positions at INL, but not the qualified applicant pool necessary to keep it staffed with our own. Idaho companies want Idaho employees who will contribute to Idaho’s economy. Unfortunately, the Idaho legislature has continued to ignore the urgent need to increase investment in STEM education in Idaho.
Fostering a love of STEM from a young age is why events like STEM day are so important for Idaho’s future. It’s not enough to just have facilities like INL, we need to teach our students from a young age that STEM is accessible, especially in Idaho.
Idaho State University has some of the state’s top STEM outreach programs, and East Idaho benefits greatly from them. The legislature needs to prioritize expanding outreach programs in our communities while also making STEM education accessible to all Idahoans.
STEM Day at the Capitol showed students just how fun and interactive learning about science, technology, engineering, and math can be. We should be bringing that energy to every Idaho city, town, and community. Our state will thrive when we invest in STEM education for Idaho’s youth.
Without that investment from the legislature, we are leaving thousands in tax revenue on the table every year. Even worse, the industries themselves will fail without a workforce, and our economy will suffer.
Companies cannot survive in Idaho if they do not have the workforce to get the job done. Idaho’s economy, industry, and future relies on a thriving, accessible STEM education throughout the state.
We need to give Idaho students every opportunity to succeed, and that starts with a strong STEM education program. Investing in our youth now will ensure that Idaho has a successful future.
This column was written by state Rep. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello.