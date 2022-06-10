There are times I write columns knowing they will not be well-received by some readers. I recognize my viewpoint is often considered liberal in a state that has a national reputation for being conservative (some would say extremist). That’s obvious when virtually all Republican candidates in the primary election ran ads claiming they were far more conservative than their opponents.
I strive to provide facts to support my opinions and to stay on point with the issues being discussed. A recent column of mine advocated that we should close the “war” prison that has been maintained in Guantanamo for 20 years because it does not reflect American values.
Those values are that our government shouldn’t torture and jail people for the rest of their lives without charging them for alleged crimes. The U.S. Constitution entitles you to know the charges being levied against you, to have a speedy trial, and to have the right to hear and confront the evidence alleging you committed a criminal act.
My point was not that Guantanamo has housed Boy Scouts for the past 20 years — it’s that we have failed to provide basic due process rights while it has been documented we tortured inmates. A responding columnist attacked me personally and ultimately opined that these people are “barbarians” who deserve no rights. That type of derogatory response illustrates why public discourse has become so shallow and toxic in America.
At the immediate end of World War II, we did not treat the Nazis or Japanese in the fashion displayed at Guantanamo. The Allies conducted the Nuremberg and Tokyo trials involving charges of war crimes against humanity. Those trials were held during the year after that devastating war ended in both theaters, and it was the United States that insisted proceedings be held to document the crimes, and to prevent subsequent claims the defendants were confined, condemned and sentenced without the presentation of evidence.
The Japanese, and particularly the Nazis, acted at levels of organized barbarity unmatched in world history, but it was America that stuck to its founding principles in insisting trials be held. Winston Churchill reportedly wanted the Nazi leaders summarily executed.
Albert Speer, a key figure in the Nazi war machine, was sentenced to 20 years in prison during his trial at Nuremberg. There have been inmates held at Guantanamo for almost 20 years having been tortured and never tried or convicted of any crime.
I was taught fundamental concepts in the founding of America were the recognition individuals had due process rights the government must constitutionally follow. The bill of rights was added to the Constitution to ensure these protections existed.
As a nation, our government failed to do that in the treatment of thousands of Japanese citizens who were interred simply due to their ancestry and color of their skin during World War II. We did not systematically jail citizens of German descent during that war. Our government, decades later, paid damages to its citizens of Japanese ancestry for the violation of their rights.
In addition, America allowed slavery during its early history. That wasn’t ended until the conclusion of the Civil War approximately 160 years past. What followed were decades of brutal sanctioned racism including segregation which was practiced by state and federal governments until the Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954 finally held the separate but equal doctrine was no longer permissible.
That was 75 years ago, and to this day Blacks have been fighting for equality. Many school districts in America are still predominantly Black, and they are funded at significantly lower levels than education for white students. It is the same with access to health care, and we are now seeing numerous Jim Crow efforts in various states to suppress the voting rights of minorities.
Other points raised in my prior column were that America has initiated its share of wars on false premises where we bombed and killed thousands of innocent civilians, and that we have aided brutal governments completely lacking respect for human rights to further political and capitalistic aims. Those regimes in many countries (the list is long) killed, disappeared, tortured and raped their opponents. The responding columnist claimed, without offering any factual support, that the alternative governments would have been worse. What would be worse than murdering thousands, disappearing people (also murder), torture and rape?
When it comes to governance, America does exhibit double standards and inconsistent international policies. Some of that appears to have been driven by racism, fear and arguable retribution, but our leadership is needed world-wide to advocate for democracy and human rights. To be effective and respected on the world stage, our governments should practice consistent policies that amplify America’s founding values.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.