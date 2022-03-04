For most folks a formal State of the Union speech is as much fun as listening to the sound of fingernails dragged across a chalkboard. Still, almost 40 million Americans tuned in to hear President Joe Biden deliver that address Tuesday night.
Biden began focusing on Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine. His praise for the courage and resiliency of Ukrainians drew standing ovations from Democrats and Republicans gathered in the Capitol.
The president has told Americans and the world for weeks about the military buildup in Russia and its puppet country, Belarus, along the Ukraine border. He’s been regularly attacked in the media for “crying wolf” while warning about the threat that is now real.
For some reason, our last president wanted to bring us closer to Russia. Three years ago, aides in his administration reported he wanted to get us out of NATO, the 29-country North Atlantic Treaty Organization of our allies in Europe.
Now we’re witnessing the Russian murder of innocent Ukrainian citizens. Reports say more than 2,000 have died so far in Russian president Putin’s invasion.
The unfolding tragedy in Ukraine matters to us on a human level. It matters on a national level, too.
The U.S. added 6.4 million new jobs in 2021. That’s more than in any other year in the country’s history and has occurred in the face of a relatively slow economic recovery from the pandemic.
Low unemployment and high wages are good things if you’re looking for work. However, both can lead to higher inflation.
As Biden told Americans Tuesday night, inflation will get worse because of the Russian invasion. Putin’s war is disrupting the global oil market.
Here in Pocatello, gas prices are rising already because of it. Higher fuel prices will drive up the cost of everything from plane tickets to the diesel fuel trucks use to haul food to our grocery stores.
Biden spoke optimistically about the weakening of the coronavirus pandemic. He noted how vaccines and new antiviral medicines remain important to protect people from severe COVID-19 infections.
The president continued to push for higher taxes on the mega-rich. “I’m not looking to punish anyone,” he said, “but let’s start asking the wealthiest Americans and biggest companies to start paying their fair share.”
He also called for more funding for law enforcement in the U.S. He said, “Fund them with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”
More than once, Biden touched on two topics that are nationally important and that he’s seen first-hand. Part of his agenda is to stop the opioid epidemic in the U.S. His younger son wrote last year about struggling with drug abuse and addiction.
The president argued for more support for American veterans, particularly in the area of medical care for veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals while in the service. He also targeted a comprehensive effort to seek cures for cancers.
Biden’s oldest son died of cancer. He had suffered toxic chemical exposure while deployed in Iraq.
The president urged a more than doubling of the current minimum wage to $15 an hour. The current federal minimum of $7.25 an hour has not been raised in over 12 years.
Biden covered other important issues during the hour he took to deliver his State of the Union speech. It’s notable that he frequently won smiles and nods from his political opponents who were present.
Even Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was applauding 45 minutes into the hour. That doesn’t mean he or any Republican there is on Biden’s side.
It did show, however, that treating political foes with respect is not just good manners. It’s also the start of recognizing where there’s agreement and where disagreement needs to be resolved so Congress, instead of fighting, can move forward to help the American people.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.