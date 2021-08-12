“Lost track of how far I've gone/How far I've gone, how high I've climbed/On my back's a sixty-pound stone/On my shoulder a half mile line.” — “The Rising” Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show was recently revived to rave reviews and won a special Tony Award. The Netflix film of a 2018 performance should appeal to everyone, including people who, like me, admired Springsteen’s talent but didn’t buy his records. Maybe I thought he was Dylan-lite. Though I actually passed on a chance to see “The Boss” in concert, it was always fun to drive down the highway with “Born to Run” blasting from the speakers. I have grown to appreciate Bruce Springsteen over the years. The acoustic album, "Nebraska," is impressive, and at the 2009 Kennedy Center honors, Sting did a rousing version of Springsteen’s dramatic and poignant tribute to the 9/11 firefighters, “The Rising.”
The Netflix video was shot before the pandemic, George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, the assault on the Capitol and Springsteen’s arrest for drinking two shots of tequila in public. The video still remains relevant, however, showing us another side of Bruce Springsteen, singer-songwriter and now Broadway stage performer. The major revelation is how well Springsteen connects to a live audience on a human level. He proves to be a natural actor and storyteller, bringing his life experiences into vivid focus. I can’t imagine any other rock star holding an audience with more talking than music for two hours and 20 minutes.
He describes growing up in Freehold, New Jersey, a dull mill town, with two very different parents — a gruff, beer-drinking, blue-collar father and a cheerful mother who never missed a day of work or a chance to dance. In one disturbing incident, the boy Bruce Springsteen retrieves his father from a bar. Before his father died, he admitted he was a bad parent. Springsteen’s mother, now in her 90s, suffers from Alzheimer’s.
“The need to dance is something that hasn’t left her,” Springsteen says at one point. “She can’t speak. She can’t stand. But when she sees me, there’s a smile, and there’s still a kiss.”
In the current revival, Springsteen adds, “There’s a sound she makes that I know means, ‘I love you.’ When I put on Glenn Miller, she’ll start moving in her chair, reaching out for me to take her in my arms once more and dance.”
In 1956, Springsteen had an epiphany watching a musically subversive Elvis Presley on television, though he never mentions Elvis by name. Springsteen’s accounts of struggling to play guitar and especially, how to “pose for neighborhood kids,” and his sadness at losing past and recent musicians (Clarence Clemons) are hilarious and moving in turn. One of his initial band members was killed in Vietnam, and Springsteen, who managed to escape military service, describes his visit to the Vietnam Memorial Wall. I can relate since I made that journey myself. Springsteen’s personal story is really everyone’s story on some level, and there the humanity lies. Springsteen’s journey is full of humor, pain and a self-effacing sense of irony. The man who wrote “Youngstown,” about changing economies destroying America’s manufacturing towns, never worked a blue-collar job in his life.
“I’m that good,” he says with a smile.
Between monologues, Bruce Springsteen plays many of his celebrated songs: “My Home Town, “The Promised Land,” “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” switching between piano and guitar. After a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Patti Scialfa, they sing a duet. Though this could be self-indulgent, it works because of their palpable love for each other and their beautiful harmonies.
Near the end of the show, Springsteen conjures an F. Scott Fitzgerald kind of reverie returning to Freehold, now more devastated than ever. Other people live in his house, and even a tree on the block that watched so much history is gone. Though a lapsed Catholic, Springsteen recites an Our Father. Early years of attending boring Catholic Masses still exert a grip. I can relate to that as well.
He finishes with “Born to Run.” The audience is on its feet, some chanting his first name.
"Springsteen on Broadway" captures a remarkable popular artist in concert expressing himself passionately through his words and music while surviving in a changing, often darker world. If you can’t fly to New York to see the Broadway revival, this compelling video will stay with you.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”